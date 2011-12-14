The time is now near at hand which must probably determine whether Americans are to be freemen or slaves

The New Regime Takes Power

For the first time in this country, American’s voices are silenced, our enterprises taken down if we dare to oppose government. Twitter and other social media giants banned the President of the United states from their sites. Cities and businesses are ending contracts with the President. Trump supporters are losing their jobs and their businesses. Its all-out war on millions of American citizens for our political views. Example: Parler founder, John Matze, built a social media site to rival Twitter. But there’s one major difference; Parler offers free speech. “There are going to be no fact checkers, says Matz . You’re not going to be told what to think and what to say. A police officer isn’t going to arrest you if you say the wrong opinion.”

Uncensored sites aren’t welcome in the new Regime The site exploded when Twitter booted President Trump. But Twitter is king of social media and you don’t outdo the king. So Twitter’s comrade, Jeff Bezos, kicked Parler off their Amazon servers, took them off-line. From Amazon’s notice to Parler: “Amazon Web Service (AWS) ”cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others,” In other words, uncensored sites aren’t welcome in the new Regime. This clampdown on free speech comes on the heels of a successful coup d’état that cancelled free elections. President Trump was elected in 2016 to bring back jobs, remove job-killing regulations, and defend our Constitutional rights. He did that and so much more which is why Americans re-elected him in a landslide. But Democrats pushed a mail-in ballot scheme to process counterfeit ballots, kept election monitors at bay, and disregarded ballot verification in order to rig the election. The President’s team scrambled to prove the fraud but governors, secretaries of state, and judges blocked every move until it was too late. On Jan 6th, Congress met to certify the election. Outside hundreds of thousands of Americans gathered to protest the illegal certification.

Nancy Pelosi explains the ‘smear’ and tells how the ‘wrap-up smear’ is deployed The Regime knew in advance that massive numbers of protestors would be at the Capitol. They set up a false flag event, a violent attack on the Capitol purportedly by Trump supporters. A “false flag” is an operation conducted by one party or government and made to appear as though it were sponsored by another party or government”. This false flag event was then used to smear the President and his supporters. Nancy Pelosi explains the ‘smear’ and tells how the ‘wrap-up smear’ is deployed: “You smear somebody with falsehoods and all the rest, and then you merchandise it. And then you (media) write it, and then they say, ’See, it’s reported in the press that this, this, this, and this.’ So they have that validation that the press reported the smear, and then it’s called the ’wrap-up smear.’” So the falsehood of this smear is that there was a patriot mob, an insurrection, and that President Trump incited the violence. This particular smear accomplishes three objectives: Changed the subject, Biden was certified without discussion, without proof of fraud broadcast on national television. Fake news is able to use the smear to damage President Trump, impeach him and potentially strip him of his Presidency. The Regime and their media use the smear to label Trump supporters/patriots as dangerous terrorists.

The Regime’s end goal is to own the United States outright As a bonus, the government’s able to use the threat of violence to make the Capitol an impenetrable fortress and to justify deployment of the National Guard, state patrols, even SWAT teams around state capitols. These forces are there to apprehend and arrest dangerous protestors aka citizens exercising their 1st Amendment rights. Dr. Martin Luther King called out this kind of clampdown on our Constitutional rights. “All we say to America is, ’Be true to what you said on paper.’ If I lived in China or even Russia, or any totalitarian country. . . But somewhere I read of the freedom of assembly. Somewhere I read of the freedom of speech. Somewhere I read of the freedom of the press. Somewhere I read that the greatness of America is the right to protest for right.” —Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Regime’s end goal is to own the United States outright, to rule the people, take our wealth as their own, and wield or leverage our massive power. The Regime is accomplishing this takeover using the lie that Joe Biden won the election. And too many who are convinced of the lie will stand with the usurpers. “The people never give up their liberties but under some delusion”’—Edmund Burke But such tyranny is exactly why the Founders declared our independence over 200 years ago. They themselves suffered oppression under the iron-fisted rule of King George. To break free of the abuse, they wrote and signed The Declaration of Independence knowing that under British law they were committing high treason.





The Declaration doesn’t guarantee us life, liberty, or the pursuit of happiness Yet these glorious words were penned: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” The Declaration doesn’t guarantee us life, liberty, or the pursuit of happiness. But it does guarantee that we have God-given inalienable rights meaning those rights cannot be taken away. But we must defend those rights. The men who gave us a government by the people paid a high price for daring to proclaim independence “Nine of the 56 who signed the Declaration of Independence fought and died from wounds or hardships of the Revolutionary War. Five signers were captured by the British as traitors, and tortured as traitors, then died. Two had sons serving in the Revolutionary Army who died.” Others who had been wealthy had their property seized, burned, and looted. Some had to live out the remainder of their lives moving their family from place to place to avoid capture. Many died in poverty.





This coup is an open attack on the United States of America to usurp our President These men sacrificed all not for themselves but for those who would come after, for us. It’s now our duty to pay it forward, to defend American’s rights for future generations. This coup is an open attack on the United States of America to usurp our President. We must defend our Constitution. We must protest, peacefully as we always have, in massive numbers as we always have. We must recall the complicit governors, secretaries of state, and judges who facilitated the coup. Then we must restore free elections in our cities and states. But time is of the essence. Every day the Regime tightens their grip on our people. In Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” address, he stressed the “fierce urgency of Now”. He warned that now is not the time to “engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquilizing drug of gradualism. “The time is now near at hand which must probably determine whether Americans are to be freemen or slaves; whether they are to have any property they can call their own; whether their houses and farms are to be pillaged and destroyed, and themselves consigned to a state of wretchedness from which no human efforts will deliver them. . Our cruel and unrelenting enemy leaves us only the choice of brave resistance, or the most abject submission.—George Washington

