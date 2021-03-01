Buckle up folks, we’re in for a rough ride

The Progressive, Socialist, Elitist, Democrat Super Hydra

There is an evil, elitist, super hydra-like creature lurking in the halls of government, the mainstream media, big tech, academia, and big elitist liberal funders in America. This super hydra has hundreds and maybe even thousands of heads seeking to inflict damage or destroy the United States Constitution and anyone who defends it. The main target of this super hydra has been President Donald J. Trump for the last five years. Now, a bogus election has cleared the path for them to inflict more damage on traditional America.



This super hydra has Democrat heads, Republican heads, socialist heads, communist heads, Deep State government heads, and anarchist heads, all corrupted by foreign and domestic big money heads. The common theme of these hydra heads is to destroy the Constitutional Republic known as the United States of America, its Constitution, all who support the Constitution, and individual liberty.

Government controlled speech Most of the political super hydra heads have stood up and told the American public that they plan to destroy America as we know it. Some want to make us a Socialist country, like former President Barack Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders. Some want to put America under Sharia Law like the Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Others like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez simply want to tear down the current American system and turn it into something else they can’t even define. By their very own words, they are violating their oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution. The stated goals they have voiced in their own words are, in and of itself, justification for them being dismissed from their positions in Congress and the Senate. The Democrat leaders of both houses and the Republicans that condone this behavior have made themselves super hydra heads too.



The mainstream media super hydra heads are the leaders of the various media and the two faced talking heads on these media. How can it be that when they see their favorite Democrats do something, it is good, but when Republicans do exactly the same thing, it is bad? Not only are they some of the super hydra heads, they are super hydra enablers. It is amazing that nearly 50% of Americans fail to recognize this evil when they see it.



Then there are the big tech super hydra heads that do double duty as big money hydra heads funding the other hydras. They have now replaced any government censors by limiting individual electronic communications to only the things they approve of. This is some very serious evil, but effective in controlling the population. Controlling the population is exactly what the political hydra heads want them to do. This is government controlled speech, prohibited in the U.S. Constitution, by proxy. Soon however, First Amendment free speech will be a thing of the past.

Domestically, the hydra’s heads are entertainers, professional sports figures, money managers, and industrialists The big money super hydra has both a foreign and domestic component. George Soros, the Chinese Communist Party, and the Russian Communist Party are the major foreign super hydra heads. Domestically, the hydra’s heads are entertainers, professional sports figures, money managers, and industrialists. These people place cash in the coffers of the super hydras to line the pockets of politicians and such organizations as BLM and ANTIFA to fund their misdeeds. To kill a hydra, each and every head has to be destroyed. If any remain, heads that have been removed will simply be replaced or grow back. The super hydra is part of a corrupt system that has been allowed to grow in America. Will violence be necessary? I certainly hope not, but I am losing faith that this corruption can be stopped peacefully.



Some people would suggest the political hydra heads can be voted out of office. Really? Do people believe there will ever be another fair election in America? The super hydra politicians are in control of the voting system. The super hydra media is in control of the news. The super hydra big tech is in control of the nation’s communication systems. How can changes be made when this super hydra criminal enterprise controls so much of our lives? Under the Biden-Harris Administration, it is likely to get much worse before it gets better. For the last year we have had a small taste of government control known as socialism. A much bigger dose of socialism will be administered in the coming months. Remember, during the campaign the Democrats elitists promised you that was their plan.



Buckle up folks, we’re in for a rough ride.



“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” —Thomas Jefferson, 3rd President of the United States, author of the Declaration of Independence

