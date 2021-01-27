Climate change conspiracy theorists would like nothing better than to equally spread misery, except to themselves of course, keeping the rest of us in the dark

The real conspiracy theory versus Biden 'reality'

Accusations continually fly from democrats that the conspiracy theory du jour is the 2020 presidential election fraud. It’s the basis for the baseless impeachment trial about to commence in the Senate. The real conspiracy theory is the policy that underlies the whole of the Biden agenda – that of climate change at which core is the eradication of planet-killing CO2. It is the go-to excuse affecting every policy from managing CCP coronavirus and economic collapse, immigration, voter “suppression,” white privilege, promoting transgenderism to so-called renewable energy and a slew of other issues. To ensure that climate change theory, its coattail of concerns and all other ‘disinformation’ is protected from being shot down by facts, the New York Times is peddling the concept of installing a Truth Commission overseen by a “reality czar.”

Real science has taken a backseat to propaganda in the new age of truth The new name for the old Ministry of Propaganda and Public Enlightenment that was created by Joseph Goebbels is well on its way of being instituted by Big Tech, establishment press and social media manipulators. Following the lead of Facebook, Google, Twitter, et al, the New York Times is promoting creating a Cabinet factchecker post who determines what is reality and what is not. ‘Czar’ is an apt title considering any person filling the office would be supplied a royal scepter to anoint fiction and emotional narratives as truth, squelching policy threatening ‘disinformation.’ Not such a novel idea from the NYT considering its role in avoiding reporting on the Nazi internment and mass murder of Jews and other dispensable (that’s ‘nonessential’ in current vernacular) people during World War II. That in mind, the NYT is the obvious proponent for the establishment of a truth ministry. Decades of placing Marxists in corporate news agency hierarchies and tenured professorships at American colleges has reaped a thorough subversion of facts. Together, these history deniers and revisers have been misleading generations. Claiming science to be their guiding light is a blanket cover to centralize power and glorify their self-endowed brilliance in so doing. Real science has taken a backseat to propaganda in the new age of truth. Lay aside the obvious backtracking and constant re-invention of the dangers of the CCP coronavirus, it’s origins and deadliness to average healthy people, and focus on the Biden administration’s No. 1 Enemy – Climate Change. In all this misdirection, science is being manipulated to promote a political agenda. It’s time to recall how CO2, the foundation of the climate change argument, was verified to be a poisonous “greenhouse gas.” For that, the final ruling in Massachusetts v EPA, 2006, will supply the answer. It was the Supreme Court that adjudicated CO2 as the greatest menace to mankind, not a bona fide scientific finding.

John Kerry, the presidential special envoy for climate John Kerry, the presidential special envoy for climate (another hypocritical conspiracy czar), had the gall to answer the query about his flying to Iceland aboard his private G5 jet in 2019 to accept an environmental award with—that’s the only way to travel “for someone like me.” Importance of political and social standing is the rule by which he measures himself against the rest of the populace. Shutting down free enterprise and energy access in order to make no gain in cutting CO2 emissions, which Kerry admitted, is still his and Biden’s priority upon recapturing the White House, taking the tens of thousands of job losses in stride. Waving his hand, Kerry blithely brushed away Keystone Pipeline union workers’ livelihoods, stating they can get jobs building solar panels—obviously like Solyndra’s ghost jobs that ate up half a billion of stimulus cash in bankruptcy. The pie-in-the-sky (or in an electric car) energy plan based on demonizing carbon dioxide that feeds all green plants, and us as a byproduct (especially for those vegans who turn up their nose at animal food products), is the conspiracy theory that forms the umbrella for all Biden administration policies. When official government policy is centered on the theoretical destruction of the planet – in 12 years, no less, according to millennial malcontents—-then doubling-down on canceling the Trump administration’s phenomenal economic gains is just a distraction from the mother of all conspiracy theories.

As Smartmatic voting systems files a $2.7 Billion lawsuit against Fox News, also naming Rudy Giuliani, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Judge Jeanine Pirro among others, they open the door to discovery that should finally give defendants access to election data and ballots that have not been turned over in compliance with other subpoenas. Will the conspiracy theory of election fraud be proven to be real and not a “Big Lie” after all? It could be the propagandists and vote fraud perpetrators are inadvertently condemning themselves by allowing truth to be revealed. Realists had better get a grip on the difference between fact and fiction before a reality czar lays the groundwork for disastrous consequences of ignoring truth, and that would be the demise of a once great nation that provided opportunities never afforded the rest of the world. Climate change conspiracy theorists would like nothing better than to equally spread misery, except to themselves of course, keeping the rest of us in the dark.



