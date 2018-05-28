WhatFinger
Mueller's either a Democrat in Stealth Mode OR a RINO. But what is the real difference between the two?

The RINO-in-Chief

By —— Bio and Archives--May 28, 2018

The RINO-in-Chief, Mueller
We keep hearing from the Left/Democrat Mueller Apologists that Mueller, and some others that have big question marks against their names, is not a bad man, that he is actually a Republican. What?

Well, it’s what Wikipedia says, anyway. Mueller is a Republican…

However, I also found RINO on Wikipedia:

I consider it a great oversight on the part of Wikipedia that Mueller’s name was not on the RINO entry.

My father taught me a basic truth when I was young. He asked me how many legs a cow has and I said, of course, “Four.” He then asked me if I called the tail a leg, how many did it have and I said, “Five.” He said, “Nope, just because you call the tail a leg does not make it a leg. The cow still has four legs.” He went on to say that just because someone calls a thing one thing or another does not make it true.

Just because they call Mueller a Republican does not make it so. He’s either a Democrat in Stealth Mode OR a RINO. But what is the real difference between the two?

Bob Lunsford -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Mr. Lunsford is a retired DoD telecommunications engineer, linguist and world traveler now living in eastern Kentucky. Still active in radio communications, he has several books copyrighted, one of which is now in final process of publication. He is politically motivated and, as much as possible, politically active.

