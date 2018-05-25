The Role of the Police in Andrea Horwath’s Sanctuary Province

There has been very little mention of this in the left wing media who, seeing the inevitable, have switched their support from the Liberals to the NDP. To the extent the notion of a sanctuary province has been discussed, the criticism has centred upon the added costs to the taxpayer of providing services to those who are illegally in Canada. The concept of a sanctuary province is merely being seen as a province-wide extension of the city of Toronto that declared itself a sanctuary city back in 2013.



But what is mostly neglected in the discussion is the fact municipalities are not the same as provinces. And sanctuary provinces will not be the same as sanctuary cities.



Syed Hussan is an activist and a co-ordinator with Migrant Workers Alliance for Change (MWAC). In a Toronto Sun article by Antonella Artuso, Hussan points out making Ontario a sanctuary province is not as easy as simply extending all the “free stuff” legal residents of Ontario get to illegals. A lot of laws have to be changed to create a sanctuary province, including the Police Services Act. (Toronto Sun, May 21).



Unlike provinces, municipalities have no power other than that given to them by the province. Although Ontario’s police forces, except for the OPP and the RCMP if you consider them to be real police, are all municipal forces (or services to be politically correct), they are governed by provincial legislation such as the Police Services Act.



Hussan suggests the Police Services Act will have to be amended under Horwath’s vision to prohibit police from doing anything to assist federal immigration officers. An NDP government could easily make that change.



Currently in the sanctuary city of Toronto, police are asked not to inquire into the immigration status of victims or others they come into casual contact with. This makes sense. Witnesses to serious crime would be reluctant to come forward if by doing so they ended up possibly being detained and deported. Allowing violent people to remain at large because witnesses will not assist the police is dangerous. And as to those who come into contact with police in matters having no consequences, Hussan is right; it is not the job of police to enforce federal immigration laws.