Is now the time for We the People to determine if the domestic enemy is causing enough damage that it is time to defend ourselves from the lawless tyrants and thugs that have taken over the American government?

The Rule Of Law Is Dead

When asked upon the conclusion of the original Constitutional Convention, what form of government had been established, Ben Franklin replied, “A Republic, if you can keep it.” For 240 years the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America had a pretty good run. Sadly, the ultimate answer to Franklin’s concern is we did not keep it. The current elite ruling government class has allowed the Republic to fail. For more than a year, the rule of law has been allowed to fail. Riots and chaos have been permitted to run rampant when government officials tasked with enforcing laws, refused to do their duty. In too many cases government officials actually endorsed and encouraged the law breakers. The rule of law no longer applies in those out of control cities, most of which are run by Democrat mayors and city councils.

We now have seen for ourselves a horrid example of powers within our government, in the main stream media, in big tech There is no need to delve into the violations of the U.S. Constitution in regard to the 2020 election and the illegal trial conducted by the U.S. Senate. The various provisions of the Constitution that are being violated are well documented. The very body that is tasked with upholding the Constitution, is now the most pronounced and public violator of the Constitution. The rule of law no longer applies to the U.S. Congress.



There is also no need examine the Executive actions of the President. Many of his decrees are designed to nullify the long established laws of various federal agencies. Law by decree is a violation of the U.S. Constitution, and in reality, are the lawless actions of a dictatorial ruler. With the number of Executive actions President Biden has signed in his first three weeks on the job, it appears the rule of law no longer applies to the Executive Branch of the U.S. Government.



The last firewall between a Representative Republic and total lawlessness was the U.S. Federal Court system including the U.S. Supreme Court. This system has failed the Republic when the system declined to intervene in the suspiciously fraudulent 2020 election or even to review the evidence of that fraud. In my opinion, the rule of law is dead, and there are no longer any government institutions willing to uphold the rule of law at the federal level.



We now have seen for ourselves a horrid example of powers within our government, in the main stream media, in big tech, and other areas of our society that actively violate the United States Constitution or who funded those that do, including the violent anarchists. Now that it has been revealed that the worst of the violence on January 6th was initiated by paid operatives of ANTIFA and/or BLM, not Trump supporters, the depth of the corruption and lawlessness is fully exposed.

Has our lawless government become a domestic enemy to We the People? Our founders designed a perfect government that only required honest and honorable people to do their job in the best interest of all Americans. What we have now isn’t that. We now have a bunch of small minded elitists that think the law does not apply to them. Fortunately, our founders saw that often in history selfish people turned into the despicable tyrants such as we see in America today. The founders saw them coming more than 240 years ago! The founders were wise enough to provide an emergency provision in the Constitution, so that if lawless tyrants got too big a hold on government, the people could protect themselves from that out of control lawless government, the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.



In the not too distant future, American Patriots are going to have to decide the following questions: Has our lawless government become a domestic enemy to We the People? Is our lawless government taking action to deny We the People of rights and liberties promised in the U.S. Constitution? Am I willing to step up to defend traditional American values and the U.S. Constitution? How can I help reign in these tyrants?



Patriots in the military and law enforcement have more soul searching to do: Am I prepared to take on my fellow American citizens in the event of a conflict? Are my superiors asking me to defend the Constitution or to support the goals of a lawless government? After the treatment of our citizen soldiers received while serving in support of President Biden’s coronation, the decision might be easier.



Those with the hardest decisions are the men and women providing personal armed security for the lawless government officials and other elitists that support the lawlessness. Is my principal a lawless tyrant or an honest and honorable patriot that has the best interest of all Americans at heart? Am I still willing to die to protect this person?

The United States of America, as a Constitutional Republic, was murdered on November 3 and 4, 2020 These are questions that all American Patriots must ask themselves. These questions are horrible to have to contemplate, but it is time to pull up our big boy pants and seriously consider the options for America’s future, either traditional liberty or accelerating socialism. Those are the only options I can see. The rule of law is gone as long as these lawless socialists remain in charge.



The United States of America, as a Constitutional Republic, was murdered on November 3 and 4, 2020, by a criminal enterprise made up of the lawless groups previously identified. If American patriots take action soon, we may be able to be revive our great nation and return to the rule of law.



Remember, the founders did not design the Second Amendment to have anything to do with hunting. It was designed to allow citizens to protect themselves from any criminal that tried to harm them, their family, or their property. The founder’s greatest rationale, however, was to allow We the People to protect ourselves from the lawless tyrants that might gain control of the government. The founders anticipated the need. Is now the time for We the People to determine if the domestic enemy is causing enough damage that it is time to defend ourselves from the lawless tyrants and thugs that have taken over the American government?



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS