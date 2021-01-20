The Six Trials of Jesus and Easter

3. Trial Before Sanhedrin, Early Next Morning

The trial before the Sanhedrin had to be done in the morning to ratify the previous trial because it had been done at night, which was illegal, according to Lawrence. But there are significant differences from the night before.

First, the setting is Sanhedrin’s Great Hall, instead of Caiaphas’ home. Also, Caiaphas is no longer in charge, and not even mentioned. Further, there are no witnesses mentioned. Instead, Christ’s admission to “blasphemy” is the key piece of evidence. But in His testimony, Christ refuses to agree, noting even if He admits this, they still will not believe. The group votes by merely standing to show a consensus. Jesus is now taken to Pontius Pilate for his first civil, Roman trial.

4. Fourth Trial, 1st With Pontius Pilate

The following trial was next morning, early Friday, the sun yet to rise, probably around 5 am, according to Lawrence. Jesus was taken to Pilate since the Jews had condemned him to death, they had no right to execute anyone. Fascinatingly, while they wanted to kill Christ for claiming to be God, this was not against Roman law. In fact, Romans themselves regarded Caesar Augustus as God. So the Jews had to invent a charge worthy of death.

Pilate was Procurator of Palestine; infamous for bloodthirsty rule and hating Jews. When the Sanhedrin demanded Jesus executed, he did not immediately acquiesce. Pilate asked, “What charges are you bringing against this man?” (John 18:28) The charge they leveled was: “We have found this man subverting our nation. He opposes payment of taxes to Caesar and claims to be Messiah, a king.” (Luke 23:2)

After questioning Christ, and finding no crime, Pilate tried to release Him. But the Sanhedrin would not acquiesce. Fearing insurrection, Pilate had him whipped. Then, not being willing to execute Him, he sent him to Herod Antipas, noting Jesus was a Galilean, and therefore under Herod’s jurisdiction.