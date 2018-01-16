Yes creepy, hysterical Lefties, we are mocking you because we abhor what you've become

The Sniveling Outbursts of the Lefty Toddler Media



Some years back, during the George W. Bush administration, I remember Dennis Prager explaining the toddler-like hysterics of the left: “If you want to understand the Left, the best place to start is with an understanding of hysteria. Leading leftists either use hysteria as a political tactic or are actually hysterics.” Flash forward a dozen years to 2018 and it appears that the hysterical left is even more unhinged—think of a hitting, kicking, biting, scratching toddler in a tantrum.

Kids have temper tantrums because the parts of their brain that allows them to think logically isn’t developed yet. Parenting experts recommend appealing to your toddler’s emotions as you try to stop the tantrum. Instead of asking logical questions like, “Why are you crying,” and “Use your words and talk to me,” it is recommended that we parents attempt to figure out HOW they are feeling and reflect that back to them. “Wow, that made you so mad” “Oh, I see you’re really sad about that” “That hurt your feelings” “Grrr! You’re so ANGRY!” “It’s so disappointing!” If this doesn’t help, a hug is recommended. Or humor. Or, the preferable method is sending the little monster to his room to calm down alone. “I usually do this when I’m frustrated and mad and need some distance myself,” one therapist says. Unfortunately, humor will work with a toddler, but not a liberal. If it sounds as if I am making a mockery of the hysterical liberal left, I am. They need to graduate from screaming tantrums to logic, reasoning, and complete sentences.

“Brains aren’t fully developed until our mid-twenties, and the last part that develops is the frontal lobe, which is the abstract thinking part. It’s the part that helps us think before we act and it’s where we problem solve. Teenagers and young adults make such impulsive, and dare I say, stupid decisions because this part of the brain just isn’t fully developed yet. They don’t think before they act.” How unfortunate for the entirety of the mainstream media, and most cable TV news shows, that they appear to be costumed as adults but are functioning without full frontal lobe development, according to these therapists. I mean, really, do you see any difference between the behavior of biting, scratching, screaming toddlers and the news anchors at CNN and MSNBC? The morning of the Trump/Putin Helsinki summit, the biting, kicking, screaming and shrieking started early. And it was well-coordinated, with all news hosts parroting the Democratic National Committee’s critiques. Just look at these toddler outbursts (headlines)—they obviously tried to drown each other in Cory Booker’s tears of rage:

White House chief of staff John Kelly reportedly gave GOP lawmakers the green light to rebuke President Trump‘s controversial remarks from his joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Three sources told Vanity Fair on the condition of anonymity that Kelly was furious after Trump stood with Putin during their summit in Helsinki and sided with his denial that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election. The media quotes about John Kelly are always rubbish and unsourced. Sounding as if his frontal lobe isn’t fully formed, Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade compared the meeting to President Kennedy’s disastrous one-on-one with Soviet dictator Nikita Khrushchev in 1961, YahooNews.com reported. “Kennedy would love to have undone his first meeting with Khrushchev,” said Kilmeade. “This is something that needs to be corrected.” Democrats in Congress called Donald Trump’s performance in Helsinki “shameful” and “disturbing.” Mitt Romney said it was “disgraceful.” from the President-wannabe who was unable to strongly argue his concerns over Russia in 2012 against a condescending, dismissive President Barack Obama. Demonstrating a mature frontal lobe, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs said,“I think that the president handled himself perfectly. What would it have taken to satisfy the morons on those clips?” Thank you, Lou for your always insightful comments. ‘What was he supposed to do, take a gun out and shoot Putin?’ Fox Weekend host Judge Jeannine Pirro responded on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning to the criticism from both sides of the aisle. “Putin said ‘I didn’t meddle in your election,” she added. “So the president should say, ‘Hang on, let me execute this guy?’”

Lastly, here’s a headline that epitomizes the foolishness, lunacy and hysteria of the left: New York Times Runs Cartoon Depicting Trump, Putin as Gay Lovers

Image by Bill Plympton / @plymptoons Twitter “In Episode Two of ‘Trump Bites…’ Mr. Trump’s not-so-secret admiration for President Vladimir Putin of Russia plays out in a teenager’s bedroom, where the fantasies of this forbidden romance come to life,” reads the Times description. The video was created by Academy Award-nominated animator Bill Plympton and set to audio clips of Trump praising Putin. (The Washington Free Beacon) Chris Barron on Twitter summed up this filth: “Whenever the left wants to lampoon someone on the right they always play the gay card. THIS is what the left thinks of gay people—they think we are a joke. This is a disgusting new low for the Times.” Yes creepy, hysterical Lefties, we are mocking you because we abhor what you’ve become.

