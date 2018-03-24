The Swamp Defeats Trump

Even with the House, Senate, and Presidency in the hands of Republicans, liberal Democrats and the rest of the swamp came away with one giant victory after another.

With the passing of the 1.3 trillion dollar budget bill, one thing has become crystal clear, insane liberals and the corrupt Washington elite always win the day no matter what the election results may say.

The reality is that the border wall, an election promise, and a Conservative “must have,” will never be built. The wall was the single most sought-after prize of conservatives, yet it was funded with a meager 1.6 billion when twenty times that is needed. Liberal Democrats can rightfully claim a complete budget victory even though they were crushed in the 2016 elections. The midterms will now likely see Democrat victories, which spells zero funds for the wall in the next budget discussions. If you can’t win when you have the numbers, how can you possibly win when you are outnumbered?

The continued funding of the killing fields of Planned Parenthood as well as the federal assistance to sanctuary cities is a windfall for liberals as well as the future of the Democratic party. But what is more important than acknowledging the visible budget victory for Democrats is what message the victory sends to the country.

First, the phrase “elections have consequences” only applies to conservatives who lose even when they win. Second, the country has taken a hard left turn to a place from which it can never come back. With no border and the funding of sanctuary cities, illegal aliens will pour into the country in more significant numbers creating massive stress on infrastructure, taxpayers as well as the creation of an insurmountable Democrat voting base. But perhaps more significantly, the swamp has managed to out-negotiate, out-maneuver and out-play Trump to the point that it has become a real possibility of Trump being a one-term President either by losing the 2020 election or through an impeachment process that now has a real chance of happening.

By signing this bloated budget, Trump has made his first tactical mistake, one that could prove to be politically fatal. With the liberal media against him, and Democrats and a majority of Republicans dwelling in the swamp, Trump had little room for error.

Trump’s tweets will now have less of an impact as his supporters feel betrayed. Democrat’s stock has gone up, and the swamp has given notice that it is here to stay and stronger than the will of the American people.