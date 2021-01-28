So Donald Trump is being impeached—again and efforts are being made to ensure that neither he, nor anyone else, can ever disrupt to workings of the Swampire again

The 'Swampire' strikes back

The Democrats’ preoccupation with putting a wooden stake through the heart of Donald Trump serves two purposes. The first and most obvious is that they wish to ensure that Trump will never be able to hold public office ever again, while the second is a warning to others that should anyone in future times attempt to disrupt the homeostasis of the swamp, this is the sort of fate that awaits them. While Donald Trump may not have been as slick as Barack Obama, he was certainly as honest, or dishonest, pick your poison. The difference is that only conservatives called Obama out for his lies, while Trump’s prevarications resulted in accusatory headlines, even when he was telling the truth.

Democrats are tasked with the destruction of the man who would threaten their Empire So clearly, there’s a double standard, about which I won’t bore you today, given that both are former presidents. However, the main difference between Trump and Obama is that Trump has posed an existential threat to the Washington Establishment’s hegemony, and that just cannot be allowed. So the Democrats are tasked with the destruction of the man who would threaten their Empire and all those who might dare do so in the future. This is not to say that there are no duplicitous Republicans hiding in the bushes, ready to abet the Dems, should the opportunity arise. The Washington Establishment, like the Star Wars bar, is a diverse enterprise featuring many creatures of varying looks and interests. The only difference is that the Star Wars bar seems a tad more refined and normal than Washington and not quite so dangerous. The Swampire’s royalty consists of all the stalwart denizens of the Swamp, as well as some aspiring members. Their names have been branded into our memories because they’ve survived for so long that it seems impossible to imagine them not being there. Its latest emperor, Joe Biden, has held membership for nearly half a century and nothing really remarkable can be ascribed to his tenure, other than the fact that he is keeping Kamala Harris’s seat in the Oval Office warm, while she acclimates to the dizzying heights of vice regality. Other prominent Swamp habitueés include the likes of Chuck (the camera shark) Schumer, Fancy Nancy Pelosi, whose make up person is the top graduate of one of California’s finest Mortuary Science programs, and Patrick Leahy, who currently serves as President pro toady of the Swamp. All of the above have been card-carrying members for decades, as have many of their confreres.

Soviet-style inauguration of January 20th where more US troops occupied the Swamp’s capitol than are stationed in Afghanistan and Syria One can always gain admission to the Swamp, provided one show enough antipathy, contempt and derision for America and its history. Take for example, the so-called “Squad,” which is comprised of four women, none of whom are particularly bright, albeit all are really woke. One is a former waitress and bartender, one is a foul-mouthed Jew baiter, one is a grifter and one is a professional malcontent whose motto is that those closest to the pain should be closest to the power—Perfect denizens of the Swamp! The one thing that all swamp creatures have in common is an uncommon attachment to power. Take the Soviet-style inauguration of January 20th where more US troops occupied the Swamp’s capitol than are stationed in Afghanistan and Syria combined. This was a demonstration of the Empire’s might and force-of-arms. It’s a good thing to show when interlopers attempt to short-circuit the putrid machinations that feed it. It certainly wasn’t for “the people,” none of whom attended So Donald Trump is being impeached—again and efforts are being made to ensure that neither he, nor anyone else, can ever disrupt to workings of the Swampire again. The fate that awaits those impetuous enough to do so is clearly reflected in the utter destruction of Donald Trump. Anyone foolish enough to take a run, now knows how they’ll be dealt with.

