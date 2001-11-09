The Toppling of the United States of America

By Steve Rossiter ——Bio and Archives--April 21, 2021
In 1945, Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemoller, who survived the Nazi concentration camps, penned a document now referred to as the “Bystanders Credo.” These are significant words that reflect what happened in Germany and serve as a warning of what can happen anywhere. He looked at the situation from his viewpoint as a Lutheran pastor, others have looked at what happened in Germany from a broader perspective. Below I combined Niemoller’s words with the words of others. Niemoller’s words are in bold text.
1930 – 1945 Nazi Germany
First they came for the mentally ill, and I did not speak out, because no one I knew was mentally ill.
Then they came for the physically disabled, and I did not speak out, because I was not disabled.
Then they came for the Gypsies, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Gypsy.
At first they came for the Communists, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Communist.
Then they came for the Catholics, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Catholic.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.
This is a prime example of apathy and the arrogance of believing “It won’t happen to me.”
As I review American history since the second decade of the 20th century, I can now see that a parallel to the Bystanders Credo has been repeated in the United States of America. It has not been as brutal as the Nazi version, but it has been every bit as devastating to the nation our Founding Fathers established 240 years ago.
• In the 1910s, the Communists attempted to gain a foot hold in the United States of America; in spite of the apathy, it did not take root.
• In the 1920s, the Communists changed strategy and began to consolidate power in the apathetic American Democrat Party.
• In the 1930s, the Communists successfully gained a foothold in the apathetic Democrat administration of Franklin Roosevelt.
• In the 1940s, the Communists expanded their influence to a broad spectrum of positions within the apathetic Democrat run government.
• In the 1950s, the Communists began their focus on the American children through the education system and an apathetic America ignored the warnings.
• In the 1960s, the Communists saw success as the first generation of American Marxist educated students began social chaos and America continued its apathy.
• In the 1970s, the Communists saw continued chaos and the Marxists began installing elected officials at all levels of government and an apathetic America silently watched.
• In the 1980s, the Communists solidified their hold on American education and saw that their Marxist elected officials gain power in the U.S. Congress, while the apathetic, silent, American majority just watched.
• In the 1990s, the Communists had established control over the American education system and were producing Americans that no longer saw the good in America; Marxist government leaders of the Democrat Party were firmly Marxist and America’s apathy continued.
• In the 2000s, the Communists further consolidated control in America and except for a short period of time after 9-11-2001, American apathy continued unabated.
• In the 2010s, the Communists expanded control over Americans by seizing control of the useful idiots of the mainstream media and finally the apathy of patriotic Americans began to crumble in spite of a large portion of people having bought into the Marxist tripe.
Now in the 2020s, the Marxist, Communist, Socialist snake is being recognized for what it has done by a large minority of American patriots even while the useful idiots of the Communists remain apathetic.
Can a century of American apathy be turned around? Can the high standards of the moral values of Americans be re-established? Or, is it simply too late? Are too many American too comfortable right where they are and can’t conceive of things getting worse for them and their descendants in spite of all the worldwide examples of failed Marxism/communism/socialism?
Are we doomed to be a country of bystanders as were the citizens of Germany in the time of Hitler? Only time will tell.
After a 55 year career as a professional pilot in the military, in law enforcement, in the private sector, and in federal civil service, I am now retired.
In many of these positions I repeatedly took an oath to defend the United States Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.