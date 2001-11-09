The Toppling of the United States of America

In 1945, Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemoller, who survived the Nazi concentration camps, penned a document now referred to as the “Bystanders Credo.” These are significant words that reflect what happened in Germany and serve as a warning of what can happen anywhere. He looked at the situation from his viewpoint as a Lutheran pastor, others have looked at what happened in Germany from a broader perspective. Below I combined Niemoller’s words with the words of others. Niemoller’s words are in bold text.

The Bystanders Credo

1930 – 1945 Nazi Germany



First they came for the mentally ill, and I did not speak out, because no one I knew was mentally ill.



Then they came for the physically disabled, and I did not speak out, because I was not disabled.



Then they came for the Gypsies, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Gypsy.



At first they came for the Communists, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Communist.



Then they came for the Catholics, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Catholic.



Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Jew.



Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.

This is a prime example of apathy and the arrogance of believing “It won’t happen to me.”



As I review American history since the second decade of the 20th century, I can now see that a parallel to the Bystanders Credo has been repeated in the United States of America. It has not been as brutal as the Nazi version, but it has been every bit as devastating to the nation our Founding Fathers established 240 years ago.