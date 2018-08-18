The truth about security clearances

I received several emails from fellow veterans asking: How in the hell did Brennan still have an active security clearance if he wasn’t holding a position that required one? What is going on with Clapper, Rice, Brennan and others still having access to classified information? What’s all this about pulling security clearances from people who shouldn’t have one anyway? Like me, they know that, according to regulations, civil servants and government officials lose their clearance when they leave office or their jobs because they no longer hold a position that requires a security clearance. Let me explain.

To get a security clearance, a person has to occupy a position that requires one, and that person has to submit to and pass a complete background investigation. Those are requirements not suggestions!



In addition, a complete background check has to be performed at regular intervals to maintain a security clearance, or it will expire. My crypto clearance required a background investigation every 3 years - just to keep it active. A top secret clearance requires a background investigation every 5 years to keep it active, and a secret clearance requires an investigation every 10 years, and so on. When a person leaves a position that requires a clearance, or the person leaves government service, military or civil, the clearance is deactivated.



When I came back from overseas, I had to wait several weeks for my security clearance to be reinstated before I could get in the gate at White Sands to work. When I transferred out of White Sands, a security officer escorted me out and took my security access card at the gate. Before I could go to my new job, I had to wait for several weeks for the security clearance to be reinstated again before I could get inside to work. Those same rules apply to all civil service employees and that includes government officials.



Even top Generals loose their security clearance when they change jobs or retire, so how could Brennan or any other deep state activist still have a valid security clearance?



If Brennan still had a security clearance, then he had to have held a position within the deep state that required one. In other words, a clearance can not be maintained if the person does not currently hold a position that requires one, and that’s regulations. The clearance goes with the position.



I think we are watching a sort of professional wresting show where nothing is real. If Brennan still had his security clearance, then it was unlawfully reactivated by the FBI or CIA for nefarious purposes, or he was still working for them in an official capacity.