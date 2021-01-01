The greatest weapon in the new leftist socialist administration's arsenal is the continued denial that they exist

The Undeclared Civil War

Imagine if General Robert E. Lee’s Army of Virginia (assuming Americans still know who Robert E. Lee is) marched into Washington DC. without a single shot being fired, he conquered the Capitol and installed Jefferson Davis as President. Although nobody died, and no buildings were destroyed, could anyone argue against the reality that the United States was in the middle of a civil war? But the fake propaganda media is doing exactly that today. They continue to pretend that the United States had just completed a legitimate democratic election process when what happened was the overthrow of the Presidency.

Modern-day political overthrow has serious consequences just as grave as any bloody battle fought in the actual American Civil War If, after General Lee surrendered at Appomattox, the southern newspapers wrote that the South had won the civil war, would that make it true? Of course not. Today’s media disinformation is no different. In the same way, because the fake propaganda media says that Biden is the President, it does not make it so. One could argue that the true President, President Trump, is in exile in Florida. Although a lot less-violent, the modern-day political overthrow has serious consequences just as grave as any bloody battle fought in the actual American Civil War. The successfully stolen 2020 election was the most recent part in a long line of unsuccessful coup attempts starting in 2016. It signifies the beginning of an undeclared civil war designed to alter the American way of life forever. The new leftist administration will ignore the United States Constitution and redistribute America’s wealth to other parts of the globe. Although many more Americans respect the Constitution and the rule of law, the left owns the system. By owning the system, i.e., mainstream media, social media, big tech, government, and entertainment, the left, a much small group, can control patriotic Americans’ lives, a much larger group.

What awaits Americans is more than just a divided nation ruled by a foreign ideology not compatible with traditional American values Unfortunately, what awaits Americans is more than just a divided nation ruled by a foreign ideology not compatible with traditional American values. The inescapable facts based on Biden’s recent executive orders and his stated goals mean that Americans will soon say goodbye to many individual freedoms. Self-defense, free speech, and the freedom to decide how and where to travel will quickly be rights relegated only to history. The greatest weapon in the new leftist socialist administration’s arsenal is the continued denial that they exist. To deceive Americans, they maintain that the adverse changes are not happening and chastise anyone who thinks otherwise. The people of Germany, Russia, China, and Venezuela were just as sure that fascists or communists would never take them over. But history has a nasty way of repeating itself.

