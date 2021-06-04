The US Embargo on UFO Topics Finally Ended, But Are We Really Ready for The Truth?!!

By Kelly O'Connell ——Bio and Archives--June 7, 2021
US UFO Investigation: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield saw a UFO, Obama believes in them, saying, “When it comes to aliens, there’s some things I just can’t tell you on air.” Tucker Carlson was informed there is UFO ‘wreckage.’ Recently, UFO’s are everywhere, and not just private accounts, but in numerous US military reports. Now, U.S. intelligence agencies offer Congress unclassified reports regarding UFOs, or as the Pentagon prefers—Unexplained Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). But the big takeaway—investigators have found no evidence the sightings are linked to aliens—but can’t deny a link either. Yet, an astrophysicist says they look terrestrial.
Navy UFO Videos & US Investigation:
The Navy’s once-classified videos of 2004 & 2014 encounters of fighter pilots with UAPs was released. Congress ponders if such sightings were advanced tech threats from foreign foes. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio stated the UAP report comes to Congress June 29, ‘21, by Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the UAP Task Force. It includes information from the Pentagon’s Classified Annex, Rubio stated,
“Men and women we have entrusted with the defense of our country are reporting encounters with unidentified aircraft with superior capabilities. We cannot allow the stigma of UFOs to keep us from seriously investigating this. The forthcoming report is one step in that process, but it will not be the last.”
Wonder and Apprehension:
Astounding capabilities were exhibited by these unknown craft. Mick Mulroy, former Assistant Secretary of Defense said,
“These objects appear to exceed our military capabilities. We need to determine who this is and what capabilities they possess. It is never a good thing to discover you are vastly behind in technology. From a national security perspective, we cannot presume benevolence, whether terrestrial in origin or not.”
Water Origin of UAP’s: Researcher Gary Heseltine states:
“UFOs are often seen coming in and out of water so we suspect in our deepest oceans and trenches we may well have alien bases. That sounds crazy, but if you think about it we only know 5 per cent of ocean, we know more about the surface of the moon or Mars than our own oceans—so that would seem to me why UFOs are seen regularly coming in and out of water.”
Last month, US Navy warships were swarmed by six aircraft described as ‘performing brazen manoeuvres’ over the warships near a sensitive military training range. During the incident in July 2019 none of the warships were reportedly able to identify the drones and the incident has baffled witnesses. Recently it was reported that the US has a stack of secret evidence showing UFOs doing things that have defied explanation. These include breaking the sound barrier without creating a sonic boom, and carrying out manoeuvres which are impossible with human technology.
Communist UFO’s:
Some believe these are hypersonic drones from China or Russia. Former Senator Harry Reid thinks Russians cause these odd incidents where UAP’s harassed US military members off coastal California: “Always remember, Russia, the former Soviet Union, is run by a man who ran the KGB. They had as many as 30,000 agents at one time, KGB agents. So, Russia’s involved in this, no question about it.” Hilariously, Russia’s Tass Agency reported, “Scientists have confirmed an unidentified flying object recently landed in a park in the Russian city of Voronezh. Aliens exited and were three or even four meters (9 to 12 feet) tall, but with very small heads. They walked near the ball or disc and then disappeared inside.” But perhaps only China can afford the technolgy, as the Pentagon sparks fear UFO videos show Chinese hypersonic weapons tests.
UFO’s as Spiritual Beings:
Are UFOs in the Bible? Are they demons or angels or Lucifer himself? See “ALIEN: Examining UFOs, Angels, Jesus, and Aliens in the Bible.” Some interpret the following scene as describing an obviously angelic visitor, in Ezekiel chapter 1, digested:
“In my thirtieth year…I looked, and I saw a windstorm coming out of the north—an immense cloud with flashing lightning and surrounded by brilliant light. The center of the fire looked like glowing metal, and in the fire was what looked like four living creatures. In appearance their form was human, but each of them had four faces and four wings…The appearance of the living creatures was like burning coals of fire or like torches. Fire moved back and forth among the creatures; it was bright, and lightning flashed out of it. The creatures sped back and forth like flashes of lightning.
“When the living creatures moved, the wheels beside them moved; and when the living creatures rose from the ground, the wheels also rose. Wherever the spirit would go, they would go, & the wheels would rise along with them, because the spirit of the living creatures was in the wheels.
“Spread out above the heads of the living creatures was what looked something like a vault, sparkling like crystal, and awesome. Under the vault their wings were stretched out one toward the other, and each had two wings covering its body. “When the creatures moved, I heard the sound of their wings, like the roar of rushing waters, like the voice of the Almighty, like the tumult of an army. When they stood still, they lowered their wings.”
UFOs Reveal Religious Inclinations: The less religious you are, the more likely to think there are powerful and sympathetic aliens, much greater than humans, who have visited Earth, wishing us well.
Bob and Suzan Hamrick, discuss the traditional theory about aliens in their book, ‘Exposing Satan’s Left Behind.’:
“We find it remarkable that, of all of the reports of abductions by aliens, none seems to have been of anyone claiming to be a born-again Christian. If this is true, then it is the single greatest indication that “aliens” are actually demonic manifestations posing as extraterrestrial creatures. If the only people who can be abducted are those who have not accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as their Savior, and if no one who has accepted Him has ever been abducted, we have our answer to the mystery of ‘space aliens’.”
Conclusion: The upcoming government report has many excitedly hoping to finally have real information on UFOs/UAPs. Imagine the global reaction if real evidence of extraterrestrial visitors came to light? Alternatively, if these UFOs have anything to do with spiritual matters, they may well beyond our ability to analyze them. So what do YOU believe?
Kelly O’Connell is an author and attorney. He was born on the West Coast, raised in Las Vegas, and matriculated from the University of Oregon. After laboring for the Reformed Church in Galway, Ireland, he returned to America and attended law school in Virginia, where he earned a JD and a Master’s degree in Government. He spent a stint working as a researcher and writer of academic articles at a Miami law school, focusing on ancient law and society. He has also been employed as a university Speech & Debate professor. He then returned West and worked as an assistant district attorney. Kelly is now is a private practitioner with a small law practice in New Mexico.