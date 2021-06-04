The US Embargo on UFO Topics Finally Ended, But Are We Really Ready for The Truth?!!

US UFO Investigation : Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield saw a UFO, Obama believes in them, saying, “When it comes to aliens, there’s some things I just can’t tell you on air.” Tucker Carlson was informed there is UFO ‘wreckage.’ Recently, UFO’s are everywhere, and not just private accounts, but in numerous US military reports. Now, U.S. intelligence agencies offer Congress unclassified reports regarding UFOs, or as the Pentagon prefers—Unexplained Aerial Phenomena (UAPs). But the big takeaway—investigators have found no evidence the sightings are linked to aliens—but can’t deny a link either . Yet, an astrophysicist says they look terrestrial .

“UFOs are often seen coming in and out of water so we suspect in our deepest oceans and trenches we may well have alien bases. That sounds crazy, but if you think about it we only know 5 per cent of ocean, we know more about the surface of the moon or Mars than our own oceans—so that would seem to me why UFOs are seen regularly coming in and out of water.”

“These objects appear to exceed our military capabilities. We need to determine who this is and what capabilities they possess. It is never a good thing to discover you are vastly behind in technology. From a national security perspective, we cannot presume benevolence, whether terrestrial in origin or not.”

“Men and women we have entrusted with the defense of our country are reporting encounters with unidentified aircraft with superior capabilities. We cannot allow the stigma of UFOs to keep us from seriously investigating this. The forthcoming report is one step in that process, but it will not be the last.”

Navy UFO Videos & US Investigation: The Navy’s once-classified videos of 2004 & 2014 encounters of fighter pilots with UAPs was released. Congress ponders if such sightings were advanced tech threats from foreign foes. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio stated the UAP report comes to Congress June 29, ‘21, by Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the UAP Task Force. It includes information from the Pentagon’s Classified Annex , Rubio stated,

According to the UK Mirror:

Last month, US Navy warships were swarmed by six aircraft described as ‘performing brazen manoeuvres’ over the warships near a sensitive military training range. During the incident in July 2019 none of the warships were reportedly able to identify the drones and the incident has baffled witnesses. Recently it was reported that the US has a stack of secret evidence showing UFOs doing things that have defied explanation. These include breaking the sound barrier without creating a sonic boom, and carrying out manoeuvres which are impossible with human technology.

Communist UFO’s:

Some believe these are hypersonic drones from China or Russia. Former Senator Harry Reid thinks Russians cause these odd incidents where UAP’s harassed US military members off coastal California: “Always remember, Russia, the former Soviet Union, is run by a man who ran the KGB. They had as many as 30,000 agents at one time, KGB agents. So, Russia’s involved in this, no question about it.” Hilariously, Russia’s Tass Agency reported, “Scientists have confirmed an unidentified flying object recently landed in a park in the Russian city of Voronezh. Aliens exited and were three or even four meters (9 to 12 feet) tall, but with very small heads. They walked near the ball or disc and then disappeared inside.” But perhaps only China can afford the technolgy, as the Pentagon sparks fear UFO videos show Chinese hypersonic weapons tests.

UFO’s as Spiritual Beings:

Are UFOs in the Bible? Are they demons or angels or Lucifer himself? See “ALIEN: Examining UFOs, Angels, Jesus, and Aliens in the Bible.” Some interpret the following scene as describing an obviously angelic visitor, in Ezekiel chapter 1, digested: