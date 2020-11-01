So, who really wins the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election? You know who. And there’s nothing, now, we can do about it.

The Winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election is Xi Jinping

The Republican Party didn’t win the White House. Its political class barely competed. That is, with the exception of a few GOP members of the House and Senate who stood up with, and for, Trump. A Senator from Arkansas. Another from Texas. A third from Missouri. Ranks get thin quick after them.

Donald Trump was never the GOP’s choice for a candidate Negating those few were the perpetually sour-faced GOP Senator from Alaska. The grinning Cheshire Cat and former POTUS candidate from Utah. And the stuttering tight-rope walker from Maine. Republicans picked up House seats. And they might keep the Senate – thought that’s in question. But the big prize was snatched away in a move worthy of Joe Stalin’s approach to elections. Donald Trump was never the GOP’s choice for a candidate. Most would have preferred, say, a Jeb Bush type. Which explains why brother George was quick to congratulate Joe and Kamala on their victory a few days ago. Nevertheless, on this Veterans’ Day, we should not neglect to acknowledge George Junior’s military service as he flew high cover over the Louisiana Bayous for the Texas National Guard in his jet fighter during the Vietnam War, protecting gators and Cajuns alike from the ravages of the North Vietnamese Air Force. The GOP lost the Presidential election, and, truth be told, they’re not particularly sad about it. Meanwhile, the Democrat Party appears, today, to have won. They’ve begun to dance in celebration of their victory over the Orange Man. How they won is an issue they’ll have trouble escaping in the long run.

FOX News triggered Democrat elation by calling Arizona early for Biden FOX News triggered Democrat elation by calling Arizona early for Biden. FOX is in a heap of trouble with their once-loyal viewers. Put a fork in FOX – it’s done. MSNBC and CNN await the migration of several of their key anchors. You know who I mean. In time, it may be an election victory Democrats regret. “Nonsense” you say. “A win is a win.” Usually, that’s true. But sometimes winning can be the prelude to eventual defeat. Even disaster. In 1945, ask the remnants of the 1933 Nazi Party, standing amidst a Berlin in ruins, if they believe they won with Adolf. But then, to be fair, Joe Biden is no Hitler. He may not even know who Hitler was. Joe’s on the down slope of cognition, and Kamala gleefully awaits the call from Nancy P. to occupy the Oval Office. Enter President Harris. Although the Democrats appear to have won the White House, in time the critical factor may not be that they won, but how they won. But then, who really won the 2020 U.S. POTUS election? The answer will surprise some—perhaps many.

How did the Chicoms win? The winner is personified in a single person, but it’s not one person. It’s a political party. A really big one, with tens of millions of members operating in an “extraordinary complex and multifaced process of deal cutting and tradeoffs which ultimately determines the composition” of the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) of the Chinese Communist Party. (“Chinese Politics In The Xi Jinping Era,” Chen Li) How did the Chicoms win? you ask. It was rather easy. Create a virus that drives a pandemic. Limit its spread as best you can among your own population of about 1.4 billion souls. Export it to other countries, including the U.S., and stand back and watch it spread. Buy off the World Health Organization—a global-sized oxymoron—then blame others, and plead innocence. Eventually, it cripples the U.S. economy—and much of the West—with a virus-induced recession. Blue State governors use it to their party’s advantage.



It is a rather brilliant form of asymmetrical warfare that offers the opportunity for credible denial of intent. To what outcome, you ask? Well, it will erase the Orange Man’s use of tariffs intended to put trade between China and the U.S. in some semblance of balance.





Beyond Taiwan, China’s Belt and Road Initiative will keep bringing Debt Traps to poorer nations that borrow money from China And, it helps those who hate the Orange Man by offering them ammunition to attack him from a whole new direction – after the demise of Russian collusion. Plus, it paralyzes millions of Americans by focusing them on their individual health status. Beyond that, it puts Taiwan on alert that the shelf life on their island independence is about to run out. And when it does, Beijing Biden will not be there like Uncle Sam to protect the Island of Chinese Freedom. Joe and family have made too much money in China from the Sugar Daddy Panda. Beyond Taiwan, China’s Belt and Road Initiative will keep bringing Debt Traps to poorer nations that borrow money from China to build commercial infrastructure that the host country, in turn, pays to Chinese engineering firms and Chinese labor that build the infrastructure. And when China exacts payment from those poorer nations and they’re unable to pony-up, Beijing wants access to a country’s natural resources in exchange for money. It’s a win-win for the Panda. A Debt Trap. So, who really wins the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election? You know who. And there’s nothing, now, we can do about it.



