Their Plan is Working

“You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you’ll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.” Quote by Nikita Khrushchev, successor to Joseph Stalin as head of the Russian Government. There is another chilling quote from this Communist leader that is shrouded in a bit of controversy of whether Khrushchev actually uttered the words. “America, we will bury you without firing a shot!”

Hatred for the Police generated by the national media with the support of Black Lives Matter, other left-wing organizations He supposedly made this remark in 1956, the year I graduated from high school. I cannot say that I heard or read it, however I lived through the period of time where getting under our desk at school and staying away from the windows, was what we should do if Russia attacked the US. It was a frightening time in our history. Khrushchev visited the state of Iowa, where I grew up, many times at the invitation of Roswell Garst, founder, and owner of the Garst Seed Company. Khrushchev’s visit to the Garst farm came in the middle of the Cold War on September 23, 1959. Garst envisioned Russia as a potentially large customer. Over the years he sold Russia much grain and agriculture technology. So, what does this have to do with the title and subject of this piece? With all that is going on in the United States I thought it was time to re-read a few history books. I’m a strong believer in “you can’t live in the past, but you can certainly learn from it.” Add to that the truism “history repeats itself.” A considerable amount of the news lately is about defunding the police. Retirements are way up, resignations are high, Two police departments canceled their entire force, and the trend is continuing. Needless to say, crime is up where these departments have been weakened or totally eliminated. So much of the hatred for our men and women that are the thin blue line, is being generated by the national media with the support of Black Lives Matter and a plethora of other left-wing organizations.

I love this country with all my heart and soul Do you suppose this attack on our police just happened or is it part of all the other things going on that are tearing down our society and way of life? It’s my opinion, that once the “good police” that have faithfully protected us for years are beaten down far enough, a “Police Crisis” will be proclaimed by those in Washington, DC. Their solution is a “Federal Police Force.” This will not be a police department that protects us, but rather a police department that is designed to “control us.” Add in the huge problem facing the restaurant business primarily but many other businesses as well, they can’t find people to hire to staff their business. Why? The ex-employees are living on money from the Federal Government that exceeds their old wages. You don’t suppose this is an effort to swing people away from work and turn them to being comfortable on government handouts? What about all the corruption in many of our big agencies? The FBI has become just the opposite of its former self. Cronyism and targeting those viewed as being in opposition to the present Administration is taking the place of honest policing. Confiscation of privately owned firearms will probably be the next “Crisis” declared by our government. Just an old country boy’s opinion, I don’t think that step well go well in Texas. There is much, much more requiring a great deal more space than is available here to explain I’m not a conspiracy theorist. My observations are from riding this rock, we call Earth around the Sun nearly 83 times. Observations as a Congressman, news reporter, business owner, ex-police officer and as a person that has raised their right hand three times taking an oath to protect this country from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. I love this country with all my heart and soul. She has given me much that I would like to pass on to my kids and grandkids. I don’t think the current condition of our country will allow me to do that. Agree or disagree, that is still your right guaranteed by our Constitution. Do it while you still can.

