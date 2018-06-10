WhatFinger
Peter Navarro on Trump's trade talks at the G7 summit

There’s a ‘special place in hell’ for Trudeau after his G7 ‘stunt,’ top WH Trade Adviser Peter Navar

June 10, 2018

There is a “special place in hell” for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau because of his decision to slam the U.S. in a post-G7 press conference, White House Director of Trade Policy Peter Navarro said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door,” Navarro said. “And that’s what bad faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference. That’s what weak, dishonest Justin Trudeau did. And that comes right from Air Force One.”—More…



