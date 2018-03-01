They're just putting on stupid t-shirts, vulgar costumes and hats, and crashing hearings, fundraisers or legislative meetings in order to convince themselves that their agenda is meaningful. It's time to tell feminists to shut the hell up

There's Nothing Feminine About Lying, Hysterical Left-Wing Women



The #MeToo crowd, also known as “feminists,” have shown they are not rational, nor are they feminine. They are not ladylike, girlish, soft, tender, or effeminate, as is the definition of feminine. Even more importantly, radical feminists are not on pleasant terms with the truth. What causes these feminists to be so angry all of the time? I’ve long said their misplaced anger and deranged insanity is attributable to regrets. Every feminist I’ve ever met has had an abortion, led teen and college years full of promiscuity, alcohol and drugs. Mostly white and middle to upper class, educated and spoiled, they rebelled against decent parents, and the “boredom” of living a normal, virtuous life.

This behavior leads to regrets, very deeply held, but nonetheless regrets. And they’ve been told since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, that someone other than themselves is to blame for the shame—that it’s not their shame, and that men are to blame. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who claimed Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school 36 years ago, is the new picture of this angry, wronged woman. And she needs someone to blame for her own years of shame. Think about what the modern feminist left has been pushing and/or supporting: overturning social and cultural institutions to establish a female political hierarchy; redistribution of power away from “old white men;” gender neutral bathrooms (boys now use girls bathrooms); “birth control” which for feminists amounts to abortion through the ninth month of pregnancy; gender-equality, gender neutrality, gender fluidity; “radical self love;” fighting Capitalism; dismantling the patriarchy;... essentially, it’s about being in charge with no accountability. The radical left has crushed decades of family values, the rule of law and decency, and has demonized half of America in the process. Yet they are still so angry. Don’t believe me? Here is a Tweet sent out by the Sacramento Bee Editorial Board Thursday during the last Senate Judiciary Committee hearing of Brett Kavanaugh: A crying Brett Kavanaugh. This is what white male privilege looks like https://t.co/S1C1qxETAg — SacBeeEditorialBoard (@SacBeeEditBoard) September 28, 2018

Sacramento Bee editorial board is made up of angry, ugly and very nasty women and leftists The Sacramento Bee editorial board is made up of angry, ugly and very nasty women and leftists. Mocking Brett Kavanaugh “crying” as he described how his family and reputation have been destroyed by the left may be one of the most despicable things they’ve ever said. Here is a group of deranged and hysterical “feminists,” funded by the left and George Soros, accosting Sen. Jeff Flake (so ladylike, aren’t they?):





Continued below... Then there were the protests of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings earlier in September. These feminists were dressed Handmaid’s Tale costumes. Those who have seen the “The Handmaid’s Tale” know that it depicts a dystopian America where women have no rights and are forced to have children for the ruling class, writes Madison Dribble at IJR. “Apparently, some feminists think that is what follows an overturn of Roe v. Wade.” My favorite mocking Tweet of this charade was from Jon Gabriel: Since when are handmaids allowed to use iPhones? SECURITY! https://t.co/WmDCxCVpoX — jon gabriel (@exjon) September 4, 2018

More Americans—and especially women—need to reject the fraudulent, hypocritical and irrational feminists still claiming outrage over white male privilege Hillary Clinton joined the hysteria this past week, furthering the leftist Handmaid hysteria claiming Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation would surely allow him to bring back slavery. I kid you not. Hillary, Speaking before the American Federation of Teachers labor union said, as PJ media reported: “Let me say a word about the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” Clinton told the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) at its national convention. “This nomination holds out the threat of devastating consequences for workers rights, civil rights, LGBT rights, women’s rights—including those to make our own health decisions.” “It is a blatant attempt by this administration to shift the balance of the Court for decades and to reverse decades of progress,” the former Democratic presidential nominee declared. Then came the kicker: “I used to worry that they [the Republicans] wanted to turn the clock back to the 1950s. Now I worry they want to turn it back to the 1850s.” More Americans—and especially women—need to reject the fraudulent, hypocritical and irrational feminists still claiming outrage over white male privilege.

Continued below... Silly ambushes and protests in red cloaks or vagina hats One stupid example is the repulsive Lena Dunham: I’d honestly rather fall into one million manholes than have one single dude tell me to watch my step — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 8, 2018

... the same Lena Dunham who admitted to sexually abusing her younger sister… how is she even “famous?” For what? Hating men? She likely only “hates” men because they won’t date her. “The View” co-host Joy Behar recently claimed that the “old white men” on the Senate Judiciary Committee “are not protecting women” because called Christine Blasey Ford’s bluff and asked for her testimony as part of its investigation into her accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s.

Apparently I’m right: Trust me we wish the same. — Jeremy Bunn (@JBunn2010) June 9, 2018

Who even listens to these women? Forgetting for a moment that their protests are an affront to the original goals of the feminist movement—quality of opportunity for both sexes—these are just stupid, angry and lonely women who have regrets… lots of regrets. We need to stop giving them any attention, and start treating them with the disdain and antipathy we feel for them. “The View” co-host Joy Behar recently claimed that the “old white men” on the Senate Judiciary Committee “are not protecting women” because called Christine Blasey Ford’s bluff and asked for her testimony as part of its investigation into her accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s. They don’t know what they want. Even with every new law passed in their favor they only seem to get angrier… because despite their silly ambushes and protests in red cloaks or vagina hats, these women know they aren’t really standing up to some grand wrong or evil, nor are they really protesting a lack of human rights. Because if they were, they’d care about oppressed women in Communist countries, or women living in poverty and squalor under evil dictatorships in Africa. Or they’d talk to Juanita Broaddrick about real sexual assault. More is never enough for these broads, frauds. They’re just putting on stupid t-shirts, vulgar costumes and hats, and crashing hearings, fundraisers or legislative meetings in order to convince themselves that their agenda is meaningful. It’s time to tell feminists to shut the hell up… and let them fall into manholes.

