Courtesy of Debbie Wasserman Schultz

They can’t get gun control, so Democrats introduce ‘common sense’ bullet control legislation



They’ve tried to ban firearms for years. They’re getting louder about eliminating the 2nd Amendment. They say they “respect the right to bear arms” and “No one wants to take your guns,” but they are - unarguably - lying. That’s exactly what they want. So far, they’ve been stopped. If Hillary had won, there would have been a seismic shift in the Supreme Court, and civil rights like the 2A would have been gutted. Hillary lost, but that was only a bump in the gun control road. They never give up. Since they’re having trouble limiting your access to weapons, they’ve decided to clamp down on your ability to purchase ammo.

New “common sense bullet control” legislation was introduced yesterday by everyone’s favorite Clinton surrogates Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Richard Blumenthal. In a statement on her website, Wasserman Schultz indicates that she’s taking a break from rigging primaries and employing crooked IT staffers to focus on the issue: “This common-sense legislation simply enforces existing federal law, and will make it harder for criminals to amass hundreds of rounds of ammunition without so much as sharing their first name with a gun store clerk,” Wasserman Schultz said. “Closing this absurd loophole will not by itself stop the next mass shooting tragedy. But this popular approach must be part of our larger strategy for ending gun violence. Studies show it can help keep ‘bad guys with guns’ from perpetrating another mass slaughter like the one we witnessed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in my Broward County community, or the thousands of other acts of gun violence that devastate communities across the country. It takes more than just a gun to take an innocent life. It also takes bullets. We need to do all we can to make sure neither of them ends up in the wrong hands.” “Ammunition sales should be subject to the same legal requirements as firearm sales, and that includes instant background checks,” Blumenthal said. “The same laws that prevent dangerous individuals from purchasing firearms also prohibit them from amassing arsenals of ammunition, with one major loophole: there are no background checks for ammunition sales to enforce the law. Closing this ludicrous loophole is a common sense component of a comprehensive strategy to reduce gun violence.”

Several states already require background checks for ammo, and I’ll be honest. I’m not entirely opposed to it. The background check system needs to be improved, and people need to stop slipping through the federal cracks, but if the legislation ONLY requires a NICS check I don’t think that’s such a terrible thing. Every gun store with a Federal Firearms License already has the ability to do this. The only outlets that would have a problem are stores which sell ammo but no guns, since they usually don’t have FFL’s and lack the ability to run the checks. The problem, of course, is that this won’t be the final step. As we all know, gun control and abortion are the left’s most sacred crusades. If Debbie Wasserman Schultz is involved, you can bet that this is less of a “solution” and more of a first attack on a new front. As one speaker admitted at the “March for Our Lives,” if we give them an inch, they absolutely intend to take a mile… “They give us an inch we’ll take a mile”

Sounds like they wanna take all our guns pic.twitter.com/U12LE205IW — L.C (@LEN2914) March 27, 2018

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.