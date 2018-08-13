Thief of Horizon Air craft had astonishing flying skills, airline has no idea where he got them

According to an unofficial audio recording of Mr. Russell’s radio communication with controllers on Friday, a controller talking on the open channel said that “he is just flying around” and that Mr. Russell could use some help controlling the aircraft. Mr. Russell quickly responded, “I don’t need that much help. I’ve played some videogames before.”

At another point, he said, “I know how to put the landing gear down.” He then added, “I really wasn’t planning on landing it.”

Mr. Russell’s seeming familiarity with at least some of the controls—he specifically mentioned the system that regulates cabin pressure—suggests a strong understanding of cockpit layout and aircraft operations.

But his level of flying skills, including engaging the plane’s autopilot and performing maneuvers that would be daunting even for an experienced Q400 pilot, nevertheless surprised some experts.

Safety consultant John Cox, a former airline pilot, accident investigator and senior safety official for North America’s largest airline pilots union, said it was “hard to believe he flew as well as he did based on a videogame.”

Horizon said Mr. Russell was hired in February 2015 as a ground-service agent and went through criminal background checks every few years. He wasn’t known to have a criminal record. Mr. Russell was allowed to access secure areas of the Seattle airport as part of his job. He was also qualified to help tow aircraft.

Alaska Air Group Chief Executive Brad Tilden said it seems Mr. Russell worked his shift as usual on Friday. Horizon is an Alaska affiliate.