'This Is a Precipice'--Tracy Beanz on the 2020 Election, Information Warfare, & Draining the Swamp

Joining us today is grassroots conservative political activist Tracy Diaz, known to most as Tracy Beanz. She’s editor-in-chief of UncoverDC, and host of the podcast “Dark to Light”. We go back in time to discuss the rise of the Tea Party movement up to the 2020 election, and the role of big tech and corporate media in shaping our perception of reality.

The Epoch Times: “A Fresh Look at Our Changing World”

The Epoch Times is a privately held news media company. The center is in New York, but our network of local reporters throughout the world uncovers stories that are authentically local, yet also globally relevant. Our independence enables us to report widely and present a diversity of opinions.

We have offices in 30 countries across five continents, and our content is published in 17 languages. We are proud to offer print and web editions in Chinese, English, German, French, Spanish, Hebrew, Russian, Japanese, Korean and Indonesian, as well as web versions in Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Romanian, Czech, Slovak, Vietnamese and Swedish.