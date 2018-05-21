WhatFinger
Yeeeeeahhhhhhh. Congratulations Dems. That should solve all your problems

This is all they’ve got: Keith Ellison in a Trump wig singing about porn stars

The Democrat engines have sputtered and flamed out.  Now, they’re in a steep, out of control, dive – spiraling into the 2018 midterms like Goose in Top Gun.  So, they’re trying anything they can, literally anything at all, to pull up before splashdown.  It hasn’t worked.

Keith Ellison – a man who’s not afraid to put on a blonde wig, pick up a guitar, and make an # out of himself


Their Russian “insurance policy” has failed, they can’t raise any money, Trump’s numbers keep climbing, and they have no national message aside from hate.

Fortunately, they have DNC Deputy Chair and Minnesota Representative Keith Ellison – a man who’s not afraid to put on a blonde wig, pick up a guitar, and make an # out of himself.

Yeeeeeahhhhhhh.  Congratulations Dems. That should solve all your problems.



