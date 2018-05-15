THIS is the pro-Trump video you big dummies need to see!



Quincy Jones has no love for President Donald Trump, though he does claim to have dated First Daughter Ivanka. So, I have no idea what he thinks of this Pro-Trump take on his song, “The Streetbeater.” You’ll know the tune better as “The Theme from Sanford and Son,” and this version is…well, amazing.

This actually hit YouTube back in December, but it just came across our desk this morning here at Cain HQ. We figured we’d share it, so it can be stuck in your head all day too.

Normally, this is the kind of thing we’d save until Friday, but… without further ado:





