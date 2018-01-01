WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Sounds like someone’s not getting invited to the right cocktail parties anymore….

This one tweet tells you everything you’ll ever need to know about Bill Kristol – Michel

By —— Bio and Archives--April 4, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

This one tweet tells you everything you’ll ever need to know about Bill Kristol – Michelle Obama 2020!?
Once upon a time, Bill Kristol was basically synonymous with the “conservative movement.”  Those days are long, long, loooooong gone. Whatever conservative cache he once had has been piddled away in an angry, vindictive, self-serving tirade that’s now entering its second year.

Be kind of great if Michelle Obama ran in 2020 and crushed Trump

Today, he’s king of the NeverTrumpers. His TV appearances are uniformly designed to attack the President, he’s made cushy homes for himself on CNN and MSNBC, and his twitter feed is an endless stream of anti-Trump platitudes. 

He’s abandoned many of his old positions and is now open to candidates and ideologies he formerly would have denounced – as long as it means damaging Donald Trump.

Don’t believe me?  Take a look:

Just….wow.

Sounds like someone’s not getting invited to the right cocktail parties anymore….

For the record, he’s referring to this:

 

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: