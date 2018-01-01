This one tweet tells you everything you’ll ever need to know about Bill Kristol – Michel

Once upon a time, Bill Kristol was basically synonymous with the “conservative movement.” Those days are long, long, loooooong gone. Whatever conservative cache he once had has been piddled away in an angry, vindictive, self-serving tirade that’s now entering its second year.

Be kind of great if Michelle Obama ran in 2020 and crushed Trump

Today, he’s king of the NeverTrumpers. His TV appearances are uniformly designed to attack the President, he’s made cushy homes for himself on CNN and MSNBC, and his twitter feed is an endless stream of anti-Trump platitudes.

He’s abandoned many of his old positions and is now open to candidates and ideologies he formerly would have denounced – as long as it means damaging Donald Trump.

Don’t believe me? Take a look:

I'm no fan of the Obama Administration, and intend to vote for a non-Trump Republican in 2020. But…even I'll admit, in light of this tweet, that it would be kind of great if Michelle Obama ran in 2020 and crushed Trump. https://t.co/R9y3gSq9Ey — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 3, 2018

Just….wow.

Sounds like someone’s not getting invited to the right cocktail parties anymore….

For the record, he’s referring to this: