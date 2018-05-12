Without loyalty tied to money, the Kerry/Obama/Iran deal could not work

Through the eyes of a Devil’s Advocate



We have been enthralled with the president’s decision to end the “agreement” dreamed up by John Kerry and Barack Obama with the Iranians. Not only was the agreement drawn up by them, it was pushed as a contract, unbreakable and secure. The Iranians also thought so. Forget that it gave Iran the ability to continue nuclear ambitions, $150 Billion was paid Iran to go along with it, essentially, even though the payment was done as covertly as any in history, if not more. Also, don’t forget that Iran used that money to further their terrorist ambitions.

On the Left, the Obama/Clinton/Kerry supporters are “outraged” that anyone dare undo what was put in place by them — not by Congress — and all the more because it justifiably points the ugly/accusing finger at the leaders of the previous administration. Will this upset Obama’s plans for putting the finishing touches on his presidential library? He appears to think so… This whole scenario is ripe with outlying policy changes such as how America looks at Iran and North Korea. The alarmists and naysayers are aghast with these things, especially after all their warnings that if such things are done, it will bring on more threats of war — a nuclear war. And meanwhile, the Left keeps up the mantra that the president is ill-prepared to cope with such earth shattering decisions and actions. They are not content with merely looking back and with 20-20 hindsight, telling everyone what should have been done, they are just as busy looking forward and telling the world what should be done in the future. Do they think it will be handed back to them later or do they actually think it belongs to them now? The Left and some Republicans (RINOs) sure seem to think it does belong to them, ignoring the outcome of national elections. Now, let’s practice a little Devil’s Advocacy Why do the Left/Democrats think that the old Kerry/Obama Iran dealie was so desirable that it just must be what everyone would want as regards Iran and their nuclear capability? Because it provided $150 Billion of American Green to placate and cause the Iranians to do everything the agreement wanted of them. Why would they think this? Because it is how the Left/Democrats think. They think that if the Iranians were paid money, they’d be good little boys and do what the Left/Democrats wanted/expected of them. They assumed that the Iranians think like they do.

When there is something to be gained by the Left, the first thought is to wonder what they have to gain ($$$) by it. Even the idea of helping the poor and needy by giving them the minimum for their survival, the Left is also calculating how the money to be spent is a good thing (for them!) and this is because they have come to believe that whenever money is moved around, some of it will cling to their hands as they administer the money. How else is it possible to see so many in the upper echelons of government receiving a salary, which is on par with the salary of CEO’s of many big companies, that some 20-30 years later, they are multimillionaires? Sure, some were rich already and others had a business on the side but many have become so rich because they are government “handlers” and tend to have money stick to them as it slides through their “caring” fingers. All that time they spend on TV doesn’t pay them that much. The Iran deal made/makes sense to the Left because that’s how they think. If it were an agreement that did not involve money, the Left would wonder how it could possibly work. The Left/Democrats think money is the key because it’s what works for them. Without loyalty tied to money, the Kerry/Obama/Iran deal could not work. This, to the Left, is logical and how they see it. How else can it be? To a Leftist, this is a crucial point because it ($$Money$$) is the key ingredient for everything they do. The old saying goes “Follow the Money” and where it comes to the Left/Democrats, this cannot be ignored if the goal is to understand how and why they think as the do. Actually caring about the country is on their list, poerhaps, but nowhere near the top.

Mr. Lunsford is a retired DoD telecommunications engineer, linguist and world traveler now living in eastern Kentucky. Still active in radio communications, he has several books copyrighted, one of which is now in final process of publication. He is politically motivated and, as much as possible, politically active.