Throwing Biden under the bus is just another distraction

If there was ever a reason to appoint a special prosecutor, the Ukrainian debacle certainly calls for one and so does the Uranium One deal.

Many people are wondering why in the world Democrats threw Biden under the bus. They’ve known about his “hands on” approach to females (of all ages) for years. Could it just be a distraction to take attention away from far worse criminal activities that occurred during the Obama administration? According to Dan Bongino, that’s the case. Bongino laid out the scandal and connected the dots between corrupt Obama officials and the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was looking into corruption that involved Biden’s son. Moreover, John Solomon wrote an article in the Hill titled, “Joe Biden’s 2020 Ukrainian nightmare: A closed probe is revived”, and stated that Biden threatened to withhold billions in loan guarantees if the Ukrainians didn’t fire the lead prosecutor investigating the firm that his son, Hunter Biden, worked for. Solomon went on to say that Biden even bragged about it last year to an audience of foreign policy specialists at the council on Foreign Relations. For those who don’t know, Biden is a member of the globalist council. Solomon also stated that “Biden described how he threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.” Solomon added, “there was one crucial piece of information that Biden must have known but didn’t mention to his audience: The prosecutor he got fired was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings that employed Biden’s younger son, Hunter, as a board member.” According to Solomon, “U.S. banking records show Hunter Biden’s American-based firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC, received regular transfers into one of its accounts — usually more than $166,000 a month — from Burisma from spring 2014 through fall 2015, during a period when Vice President Biden was the main U.S. official dealing with Ukraine and its tense relations with Russia.”

During the meeting at the Council on Foreign Relations, Biden bragged about threatening President Poroshenko: “I said, You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,” Biden added, “Well, son of a #, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” How could Biden threaten to withhold money from the Ukrainians if the Obama administration wasn’t in on it? Throwing Biden under the bus is just a distraction to keep us looking in the other direction. It’s just like the unknown video that the Obama administration blamed for the Benghazi attacks, and the Russian Delusion scam the Democrats used to cover up their own Russian collusion in the Uranium One deal. If there was ever a reason to appoint a special prosecutor, the Ukrainian debacle certainly calls for one and so does the Uranium One deal. By the way, if the truth were told, I’m sure we would find that many of Mueller’s investigators were involved in the Uranium One deal with Russia. Unfortunately, we live under a dual justice system where the criminals run the government and the justice system. The rest of us have to tow the line or else face the wrath of the criminals who don’t want anyone else cutting in on their action.





<em>Charles Wills is a retired Engineer.

Since retirement, he has devoted much of his free time to reading and researching

world and biblical history. He enjoys reading and collecting old books, especially

textbooks published before the turn of the 20th century, as well as writing about the

wealth of information hidden in them.<em>