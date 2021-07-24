Thug beats 68-year-old man senseless in broad daylight

By The Blaze ——Bio and Archives--July 27, 2021
A mugger beat a 68-year-old man senseless in broad daylight on a New York City sidewalk Saturday — and police sources told the New York Post the beatdown commenced after the victim refused to give up his belongings.
The suspect approached the victim — who was riding a Citi Bike — at 9:05 a.m. on Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in Brooklyn, the Post reported.—More…
WANTED for A Robbery in the vicinity of Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street. #Brooklyn @NYPD75pct on 7/24/21 @ 9:05 AM The perpetrator punched and kicked victim and removed his property. Reward up to $3500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! pic.twitter.com/2Cg91tvZlV— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 25, 2021
