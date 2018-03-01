Thumbing nose at China, U.S. pursues travel deal with Taiwan

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--March 1, 2018
U.S. presidents have been historically terrified of upsetting the communist Chinese by making even the slightest move favorable to Taiwan. When Donald Trump was president-elect and he dared to call the premier of Taiwan, it caused a huge uproar - mainly among Beltway types who were miffed that this sort of thing just isn’t done.
Needless to say, they’d find themselves miffed over many such things.
Perhaps we’re afraid of upsetting the Chinese because we tend to like to borrow so much money from them, but whatever the reason, it’s a welcome break from the norm that the Trump Administration is furthering its efforts to build positive relations with Taiwan, and a new move on travel will help in that regard:
China expressed anger on Thursday after the U.S. Senate passed a bill promoting closer U.S. ties with Taiwan, but the step drew praise from the self-ruled island which pledged to deepen cooperation.
The move adds to tensions between China and the United States, already at loggerheads over trade, with President Xi Jinping’s close economic advisor Liu He in Washington this week to try and avert a trade war.
Several top U.S. steel and aluminum executives have been invited to the White House later on Thursday for what could be a major trade announcement, according to two people familiar with the meeting.
U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to take steps to crack down on imports of steel and aluminum and has been considering imposing hefty tariffs on imports of the metals from China and other countries.
Beijing considers democratic Taiwan to be a wayward province and integral part of “one China”, ineligible for state-to-state relations, and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said though the bill was not legally binding and seriously violates the “one China” principle.
“China is strongly dissatisfied with this and resolutely opposes it, and has already lodged stern representations with the U.S. side,” she told a daily news briefing.
China can take its protests and shove them you know where. Taiwan is where Chinese people who still believed in democracy fled when Mao Tse-Tung engineered the communist revolution in mainland China. Taiwan is what China could and should be if it wasn’t ruled by community, freedom-hating, baby-killing monsters who happen to have a lot of money.
To this day China tries to pretend Taiwan is subject to its rule, but the U.S. provides security to ensure China doesn’t invade the island and take control of it. To this day, no one is sure what would happen if China tried to do that because neither the U.S. nor the communist Chinese want to risk the fight.
That’s the very reason the U.S. shouldn’t worry about upsetting the communists by working with Taiwan. If China doesn’t like it, China should get rid of its communist brutality, and then maybe Taiwan will want to be part of China again. Until then, communists should understand that when they take over people want to get the hell out, and in this case some of them did.
That’s the way it works when the whole purpose of your regime is to brutalize people and deny them any freedom.
