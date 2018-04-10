WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Tim Kaine: Yeah, so maybe Obama and Kerry didn’t get all those Syrian chemical weapons after all

By —— Bio and Archives--April 10, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Tim Kaine: Yeah, so maybe Obama and Kerry didn’t get all those Syrian chemical weapons after all
In case you’ve forgotten, Tim Kaine is the Virginia Senator who had the misfortune of attaching his rising star to Hillary Clinton’s presidential catastrophe. He was selected as Mrs. Clinton’s 2016 running mate because, like millions upon millions of other Americans, he speaks Spanish. This little bit of transparent pandering was supposed to deliver the Hispanic vote, allowing Hillary to win without white males – who she felt were deplorable and unnecessary to her victory.

MSNBC pulled Kaine out of the political mothballs

If that strategy seems crazy to you, congratulations. You have better judgement that Tim Kaine, who speaks Spanish.

Anyway, MSNBC pulled Kaine out of the political mothballs this morning and asked him: Hey, didn’t Obama and Kerry say they’d eliminated all of Syria’s chemical weapons?

Tim Kaine, who boldly chose to answer in English despite being a fluent Spanish-speaker, responded honestly.

Yeah…..about that….



Well whoopsy-doodle-doo!

Well whoopsy-doodle-doo!  Apparently, from 2013-2017, when Obama’s surrogates were telling every news show that they’d eliminated Assad’s stockpile, they weren’t quite correct.  If only someone, like this very website, had said that at the time.

I guess we now know that the following video is yet another collection of the previous administration’s hokum, flim-flammery, and other folksy homespun words for “blatant lies.”

Reports of Syria Removing Its Chemical Weapons Were Greatly Exaggerated



Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: