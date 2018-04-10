Tim Kaine: Yeah, so maybe Obama and Kerry didn’t get all those Syrian chemical weapons after all



In case you’ve forgotten, Tim Kaine is the Virginia Senator who had the misfortune of attaching his rising star to Hillary Clinton’s presidential catastrophe. He was selected as Mrs. Clinton’s 2016 running mate because, like millions upon millions of other Americans, he speaks Spanish. This little bit of transparent pandering was supposed to deliver the Hispanic vote, allowing Hillary to win without white males – who she felt were deplorable and unnecessary to her victory.

MSNBC pulled Kaine out of the political mothballs If that strategy seems crazy to you, congratulations. You have better judgement that Tim Kaine, who speaks Spanish. Anyway, MSNBC pulled Kaine out of the political mothballs this morning and asked him: Hey, didn’t Obama and Kerry say they’d eliminated all of Syria’s chemical weapons? Tim Kaine, who boldly chose to answer in English despite being a fluent Spanish-speaker, responded honestly. Yeah…..about that….





Well whoopsy-doodle-doo! Well whoopsy-doodle-doo! Apparently, from 2013-2017, when Obama’s surrogates were telling every news show that they’d eliminated Assad’s stockpile, they weren’t quite correct. If only someone, like this very website, had said that at the time. I guess we now know that the following video is yet another collection of the previous administration’s hokum, flim-flammery, and other folksy homespun words for “blatant lies.” Reports of Syria Removing Its Chemical Weapons Were Greatly Exaggerated





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.