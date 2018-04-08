Leftist social media corporations in censoring conservative content

Time to put the anti-trust laws to work protecting the American people from our Enemies Within



“Congress shall make no law…abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press…”. The salient terms here are “Congress shall make no law”. The meaning of “abridge” at the time it was used in the 1st Amendment to the Constitution was “to deprive”. Thus, even though the actions by Internet giants Google, Facebook, Twitter, and all the other blatantly leftist social media corporations in censoring conservative content – read: pro-American, pro-capitalist, pro-Christian, pro-traditional values, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-Trump, etc. – clearly deprive us of our freedom of speech, the actions are constitutional, since the perps are companies and not Congress. Though these self-proclaimed arbiters of what is acceptable to say or discuss are depriving the majority of Americans – and do not doubt me, as R. Limbaugh says, we ARE the majority – of a venue to speak out, they are not included in the language of the 1st Amendment, and therefore, not covered.

Since in terms of mass communications we can only speak softly, let’s use our anti-trust laws as our Big Stick, and beat these fascists silly We are faced with a similar problem in regard to the “mainstream” media. Technically, TeeVee “news”, both networks and cable, MSN, Yahoo, The Hill, Politico, all the failing “newspapers”, etc. are “the press”. Interestingly, the amendment has no definition of what “the press” is. If we applied the reasoning the idiotic, double-standard left tries to apply to the 2nd Amendment, that the Founders meant only the muskets in use in the late 1700s, then TeeVee, radio, the Internet, and all news

transmitted in any way, shape, or form other than ink on paper, including news sent by the far-left Associated Press, by telephone, telegraph, or fax, would not be covered. Hmmm…In any case, this so-called modern press is free to make up the most outrageously libelous and seditious lies and slander on a daily basis, without fear of curtailment or legal repercussions. Conundrums, indeed. So, what can be done to stop this usurpation of freedom of the flow of information, this imposition of fascist brainwashing, social engineering, indoctrination, and propaganda on us? Time to follow the advice of trust-busting Teddy Roosevelt. Since in terms of mass communications we can only speak softly, let’s use our anti-trust laws as our Big Stick, and beat these fascists silly. A salient fact that we all need to be aware of is that only six – repeat, six – mega-corporations own 90% of all newspapers and TeeVee networks and stations. Clearly, they all group-think in leftist lockstep, with the exact same buzz words and phrases mouthed and printed across the board. Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity have done an excellent job of putting together montage after montage of the media spewing identically worded Democrat talking points, night after night, day after day. The stranglehold that these fascist corporations have on our media needs to be broken. They are clearly making it difficult, if not impossible, for people with ideas other than the ones they force upon us to compete with them. There is obvious collusion among them, and a quick look at the practices covered by anti-trust laws shows that if one substitutes ideas and knowledge for money and profits, the tech giants and the media giants have broken just about every one of them.

I truly believe that President Trump is serious about wanting to clean out the corruption that is rotting America from within It would be amusing, if it were not symptomatic of the cultural degeneracy that the left has created in America over the last 50 years, that the fascists they so hysterically and self-righteously claim to oppose, are the very ones who fund them, give them their talking points and marching orders, and fill their empty skulls full of pie-in-the-sky utopian fantasies that have zero basis in reality. These fascists, of whom George Soros is the most obvious, are out to accomplish what Hitler, Mussolini, Franco, Stalin, Mao, and Castro tried and failed to do. They want to impose a worldwide, totalitarian state, with them as the new hereditary ruling class, and us as the peasant labor. They want to create a paradise for themselves with only 1 billion people, as opposed to the current 7.6 billion. That means that 6.6 billion of you deplorables, you bitter clingers, you children of the Barack and Michelle’s All Powerful Government, have got to go. The scary part is that this has been a stated goal of the left for decades, has never been revised or amended, and has largely been ignored by those of us they want to exterminate. It also underlies and permeates everything that happens on Google, Facebook, Twitter, the TeeVee networks, the New York Times, et cetera, et cetera, ad nauseam. I truly believe that President Trump is serious about wanting to clean out the corruption that is rotting America from within. The Attorney General and the Justice Department are part of the Executive Branch, of which he is the head. Repeat: The Attorney General and the Justice Department are part of the Executive Branch, of which he is the head. Time to put the anti-trust laws to work protecting the American people from our Enemies Within.

The son of a German immigrant, I am an archaeologist by profession, with a BA from Metropolitan State College of Denver, and an MA from Leicester University, in England. Over the years, I have lived and worked all over the country, and traveled in Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. I sincerely believe in the old saying, “America, love it or leave it.”