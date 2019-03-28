WhatFinger

TIP OF THE ICEBERG: Florida Voters Upset People in NY Voting in Their Name - Faces Of Voter Fraud #2

March 28, 2019

In today’s investigation, we meet three voters in Florida who used to live in New York. Voting records indicated that these three men were voting illegally in both states. But our reporting lead to another more sinister conclusion… in each case it looks like someone is voting in New York state in their name without their knowledge.



