To Deal with Leftists, Imagine You’re Confronting Satan



If you’re a conned-servative who gets sand thrown in his eyes, his kneecaps kicked off and slashed with a broken bottle and then still fights the next time by Queensberry rules, this article isn’t for you. But if you’re disturbed by the Left’s behavior these last years and want to know how to handle these people whose “mask has been dropping,” understand this: Behind that mask is the Devil. If you’re not a person of faith, view this as a thought exercise. But it’s one connedservatives—those nice guys who always finish last—had better embrace fast. Because the behavior of what we call today’s “Left” and what Satan would prescribe are virtually identical.

Truth means nothing to leftists Truth means nothing to leftists. The ends justify the means and they will literally say or do anything to achieve their aims. They’ll use violence—Antifa, BLM, rioting and attacking Trump supporters—and intimidation (doxxing public officials and confronting them in various public places) while calling conservatives fascists and blaming them for the unrest. They’ll rail against “racism” one moment and then excoriate a race (whites) the next. They’ll preach equality while practicing inequality and discrimination, as with quotas and affirmative action. They’ll claim to care about women victims (Kavanaugh/Ford affair) and then smear women victims (Rep. Keith Ellison case). They’ll say “Do it for the children,” using kids as human props, while abetting the brutal killing of children in the womb. They’ll preach tolerance but then insist this means “safe spaces” excluding conservatives and whites and that opposing views must be squelched. They’ll say it’s un-American to question election outcomes—as H. Clinton did prior to Nov. 8, 2016—but upon losing scream how an election was “stolen,” as leftists did after Nov. 8, 2016. Theirs is the ideology of Anything Goes. In fact, leftists will swear that Truth (properly understood as objective) itself doesn’t even exist, that everything is shades of gray—but then turn about and sing blatant black-white tunes portraying their political opponents as evil. This is similar to Satan, who knows that God’s rules exist but doesn’t believe they should be considered “Truth.” Leftists will superciliously scoff at traditionalists’ moral positions and insist everything is relative. But they really want to play God and have everything be relative to themselves—like the Devil. One difference between leftists and Satan is that the latter knows God exists. That’s where the differences end. Leftists hate everything great and good: God, family, country and even the idea of countries (attacks on sovereignty). They hate religion, especially Christianity; the Church; marriage; sexual propriety; and anything else reflecting God’s plan. Thus, they not only hated the Boy Scouts before they became the Gender Fluid Scouts, but hate the idea that “boys” and “girls” even exist in any pure sense; they reject the message that “male and female He made them.” They hate virtues (good moral habits) and do violence—directly or indirectly—to every single one, be it faith, charity, chastity, honesty, diligence, temperance, kindness, humility, fortitude, justice or something else. They are the very negation of Norman Rockwell.

Leftists hate the Constitution Leftists hate the Constitution, though they’ll use and misuse (twist) it to serve their ends. Of course, like Leon Trotsky, the Kronstadt sailors and so many other useful idiots, it will be discarded once leftists have enough power and its utility is no more. (Christine Blasey Ford, take note.) In fact, they would destroy civilization itself—and are currently doing so—to achieve power. They’d rather reign in Hell than serve in Heaven. While leftists will usually deny the above, at certain times they obliquely acknowledge it. Consider how Democrat operative Scott Foval, caught in a 2016 sting operation stealing votes and inciting violence at Trump rallies, essentially admitted Republicans are more honest. “There is a level of adherence to rules on the other side that only when you’re at the very highest level, do you get over,” he said. Many leftists know they’re scum—and they’re content being scum. They don’t put it in those terms, of course. But they live in an inverted (im)moral universe. They crave the con, love the lie, delight in deceit. They respect fellow travelers who can most effectively destroy their adversaries with artifice—or vanquish them with violence. What does this mean for conservatives? First, stop being connedservatives. Know thy enemy. Oh, I know, connedservatives reject the idea of viewing “fellow Americans” as enemies. But that’s what Barack Obama called you, what the alt-Left leftists consider you and that’s what they are. Denying it only makes us sheep being led to the slaughter. Second, know that you have to fight dirty—just like the other side. This doesn’t mean being immoral, but it does mean fighting fire with fire and playing for keeps. I’ll provide some examples.

Continued below... Judicial supremacy is not in the Constitution I’ve long advocated nullification, which Thomas Jefferson called the “rightful remedy” for all federal overreach. For instance, the unconstitutional Obergefell v. Hodges marriage ruling in 2015 should simply have been ignored by the states. Connedservatives consider this radical and wrong, but what has the Left been doing for ages? What do you think “sanctuary” (lawless, actually) cities and resistance to federal drug law are? Nullification. California currently embodies this. The difference is that liberals don’t call it nullification. They just do it—and win. Then there’s the matter of reclaiming the Supreme Court for constitutionalism. We should attempt this, and are. But when the leftists regain control over the legislative and executive branches, as they will one day, will they let “opinions” by unelected, black-robed lawyers impede them? They’re already talking about impeaching Justice Kavanaugh and one day packing the court. Moreover, judicial supremacy is not in the Constitution, which is why I’ve long advocated the ignoring of unconstitutional rulings. Future leftists controlling Uncle Sam’s executive branch absolutely will do this, embracing Jefferson’s warning that accepting judicial supremacy makes our Constitution a felo de se—an “act of suicide.” The difference is that they’ll ignore even constitutional rulings contrary to their agenda. In fact, it’s no surprise leftists hate the Founding Fathers: The former aren’t American in any real sense and aren’t suited to proper constitutional government. As President John Adams warned in 1798, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly in adequate to the government of any other.” However “moral and religious” we are today—and we are thus lacking—leftists assuredly are the “other.”

Don’t bend to their intimidation Additionally, a contract can only work if those subject to it abide by it. If one party consistently violates it to advantage itself and oppress the other party, however, the contract is rendered null and void. That is, at least until the violators are eliminated from the equation. The other thing connedservatives must do is stop conserving yesterday’s leftists’ social and political victories. Connedservatives, for example, accept the Left’s immigration regime, which guarantees leftist-empowering demographic change. But demographics is destiny, and over the long term you can’t win elections while continuously importing the other side’s voters. Connedservatives also too often accept elements of leftists’ isms (e.g., feminism), use their language—not just politically correct speech but also the vulgarity liberals have normalized—hew to yesterday’s leftists’ sexual mores, imbibe their entertainment and support their propaganda mills (i.e., universities). But since politics is downstream of culture, we ultimately can’t win the government if we embrace the Left’s abnormal social norms. Lastly, don’t bend to their intimidation. If they call you a “racist,” respond with the truth: “You’re the ‘racist,’ as you only level that accusation because I’m white.” React correspondingly to “sexism” charges, remembering that the best defense is a good offense. Take the fight to them, give no quarter and take no prisoners. So, connedservatives, stop being conned. One of the Left’s tactics, outlined in its devilish “bible” Rules for Radicals (dedicated to Lucifer), is to get the other side (us) to live up to its own rules. And fighting by Queensberry rules only guarantees a knock-out because the Devil knows no limits. The Left has one guiding “principle,” articulated many years ago by occultist Aleister Crowley: “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law.”

