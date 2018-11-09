Election results do have consequences but who wants to be the one racking up points for the adversary, especially after showing up to fight for the good guys?

…To spite your face



After every election there’s disappointment and regret. Disappointment if a candidate loses whom you supported with all your means. Regret if you didn’t stand up strongly enough for the candidate you believe should have won. And then there’s capitulation.

The question is how could a strong advocate for McDaniel turn around and try to make an argument for voting for a candidate representing the complete opposite of McDaniel’s resolute conservatism? Mississippi’s special election for a vacated seat in the U.S. Senate is a case in point about capitulation and—the way some are viewing the results—utter defeat. So defeated are some Chris McDaniel supporters (at least they’ve identified as such) that they are posting on social media that they’ve given up and thrown in the towel. How? By considering voting for the democrat over the appointed placeholder who had the backing from D.C., saying there’s no difference between the two. The question is how could a strong advocate for McDaniel turn around and try to make an argument for voting for a candidate representing the complete opposite of McDaniel’s resolute conservatism? No logic can be employed to defend casting a ballot that would build the democrat numbers in Congress after voicing support for President Trump’s agenda. Does anyone else see the inconsistency of abandoning true conservatism to actually vote for the progressive party? True enough that Cindy Hyde-Smith is no paragon of conservatism but, despite her past affiliation with the democrat party, she is now a registered republican. More imperative than ever is the need to retain and increase the republican majority in the senate, which includes the halfhearted members. Arizona’s senate seat is still a toss-up with a possibility of it remaining on the republican roster. The narrow win of Rick Scott over incumbent Bill Nelson in Florida is now under attack with democrat operatives piling on dozens of thousands of suspect ballots, illegally transported to Broward County offices. Amid the slim lead republicans picked up in the Senate, a willingness of Mississippians to desert the party, however disenchanted they may be (with good reason), is nothing more than ‘cutting off your nose to spite your face,’ as the old adage goes.

How convicted were these people to Trump’s agenda in the first place if they’re ready to jump on the democrat bandwagon and undermine all that has already been accomplished by this administration? How convicted were these people to Trump’s agenda in the first place if they’re ready to jump on the democrat bandwagon and undermine all that has already been accomplished by this administration? Granted that Hyde-Smith has attempted to color her liberal roots as a jenny-come-lately to the republican fold, and although Mississippi’s concerted effort to send a solid conservative to Washington failed, she’s managed to appropriate one of the two spots on the runoff ballot. For those calling themselves conservatives to drop the ball at the line of skirmish and join the opposing team indicates they never did possess follow through. Switching allegiance at the first sign of adversity are the actions of the weak and unprincipled. When McDaniel gave his concession speech November 6, he exhorted his supporters to do what was right and vote for Hyde-Smith because she was assigned to the republican team. No, she’s not the strongest player and her history practically guarantees that she will let down the fans somewhere along the way. But that does not give McDaniel supporters enough reason to abandon the cause and certainly not to join the enemy. The other old axiom that comes to mind is ‘if you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.’ Election results do have consequences but who wants to be the one racking up points for the adversary, especially after showing up to fight for the good guys? Carefully consider your options then choose your side and stick with it or end up suffering what you fear most. (Job 3:25)

