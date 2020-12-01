Should the current pattern of malfeasance continue unabated, integrity of the vote will disappear as will the Republic, and American posterity will have failed Benjamin Franklin's prophetic test to "keep it."

To swing states – 'Don't mess with Texas' and invalidate their vote

Ken Paxton, Attorney General for the State of Texas has thrown down the gauntlet to swing states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, holding them accountable to maintain the integrity of both the federal Constitution and their state constitutions. Filing a lawsuit with the Supreme Court of the United States, Paxton is taking a virtual stand for all the other states whose election results are being threatened with invalidation by the defendants’ including hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots in their tally. The fraud, made clear via a multitude of witness and video testimonies, is being used to force a counterfeit result in those states, negating the legal votes cast in Texas and other states.

Representing Texas, and essentially other states by proxy, Paxton is “challenging their [PA, GA, WI, MI] administration of the 2020 presidential election” by disregarding and overriding their own election laws. The import of this case is that the four named states, and by implication other unnamed states, purposely bypassed their legislation to add enough votes for one party’s candidate to ensure an unlawful win in the national ballot count. As much as the media and democrat party related advocates will cry that this is a sour grapes complaint by Trumpsters, it is nothing of the kind. The issue in question is the across-the-board corruption of the election process that has and will continue to undermine the verity of all future elections. American citizens rely on states to accurately administer their elections by adhering to each state’s properly legislated process for verifying voter credentials before accepting ballots. In each of these named respondent states the authorized legal methods were bypassed in order to add a million or more unauthenticated ballots to the legally tendered votes, creating a myth of victory for the democrat presidential candidate. The compromised vote may also affect the win of candidates in some down ballot offices such as Georgia’s senatorial races.

Although not specifically mentioned in this suit, the ‘chain of custody’ complaint is applicable to the irregularities of the electronic vote that have also been brought to light. The destruction of data and eradication of physical ballots used to tabulate totals in democrat-run ballot processing centers increases the incidence of probable fraud. Other lawsuits address these illegitimate calculations being submitted to legislative bodies to influence elector appointments. Adjudication of Texas’ suit and others that make solid cases for the apparent attempt to overthrow the constitutional election mechanism is necessary to restore faith in how Americans choose their representatives. Should the current pattern of malfeasance continue unabated, integrity of the vote will disappear as will the Republic, and American posterity will have failed Benjamin Franklin’s prophetic test to “keep it.”

