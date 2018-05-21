Tom Fitton: A DOJ Spying Investigation would be a Win for the Rule of Law

By Judicial Watch —— Bio and Archives--May 21, 2018
On May 21, 2018, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends” on the Fox News Channel to discuss President Trump’s request for a DOJ probe into whether the FBI infiltrated his campaign.
On May 18, 2018, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Sean Hannity Show” on the Fox News Channel to discuss Clapper’s comments on the FBI informant in the Trump Campaign.
