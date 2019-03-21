Tom Fitton: Deep State PROTECTING Hillary Clinton to Help Overthrow President Trump

In this episode of “Inside Judicial Watch,” host Bruce Schlesman joins JW President Tom Fitton to discuss the latest news on the Clinton email scandal, the Deep State targeting President Trump and protecting Hillary Clinton, Judicial Watch’s battle for election integrity, & more!





