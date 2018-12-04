Tom Fitton: Mueller Operation has Benefitted from “Collusive Efforts” by Fusion GPS and Clinton

By Judicial Watch —— Bio and Archives--December 4, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
On December 4, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends First” on the Fox News Channel to discuss meetings with Clinton-DNC law firm that paid for anti-Trump dossier.
Judicial Watch, Inc., a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law. Through its educational endeavors, Judicial Watch advocates high standards of ethics and morality in our nation’s public life and seeks to ensure that political and judicial officials do not abuse the powers entrusted to them by the American people. Judicial Watch fulfills its educational mission through litigation, investigations, and public outreach.