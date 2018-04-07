Tom Fitton appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight”

Tom Fitton: Mueller Operation Irrelevant Compared to Brennan Corruption (VIDEO)





On April 5, JW President Tom Fitton appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss former CIA Director John Brennan’s role in the launching of the Russia investigation.

Judicial Watch, Inc., a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law. Through its educational endeavors, Judicial Watch advocates high standards of ethics and morality in our nation’s public life and seeks to ensure that political and judicial officials do not abuse the powers entrusted to them by the American people. Judicial Watch fulfills its educational mission through litigation, investigations, and public outreach.