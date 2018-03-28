Tom Fitton: “Netflix Doubles down in support of Obama Corruption”

By Judicial Watch —— Bio and Archives--March 30, 2018
Former national security adviser and U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice now has a new role on Netflix’s board of directors, appearing to follow her former boss who is in reported “advanced negotiations” to create a series of shows with the streaming giant.
The company made the announcement on Wednesday, with Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings praising her prior work on intelligence issues for former President Barack Obama.—More…
.@Netflix doubles down in support of Obama corruption—compromised Susan Rice, who lied repeatedly on both Benghazi and the unmasking issue joins its Board of Directors. https://t.co/o727LHKGmT— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 28, 2018
