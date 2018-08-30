Tom Fitton: No One has Ruled Out if Clinton’s Email Server was Compromised

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on the Fox News Channel to discuss A Daily Caller report that a Chinese state-owned company hacked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private server and may have had real-time access to her emails.





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Judicial Watch, Inc., a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law. Through its educational endeavors, Judicial Watch advocates high standards of ethics and morality in our nation’s public life and seeks to ensure that political and judicial officials do not abuse the powers entrusted to them by the American people. Judicial Watch fulfills its educational mission through litigation, investigations, and public outreach.