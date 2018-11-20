Tom Fitton: 'OUTRAGEOUS' that DOJ and State Dept. CONTINUE to Protect Hillary Clinton





In this edition of “Inside Judicial Watch,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton gives an update on some of the key cases and investigations Judicial Watch is involved with, including the Clinton email scandal, the Mueller probe into alleged Trump/Russia collusion during the 2016 election, and the midterm election recount in Florida.

