Tom Fitton: Why Isn’t Department of Justice Investigating Clinton Corruption?

In this episode of “Inside Judicial Watch,” Tom Fitton discusses what he saw in the courtroom during the sentencing hearing of retired Lt. General Michael Flynn as well as his testimony on the Clinton Foundation & Uranium One scandals in front of the House Oversight Committee.





