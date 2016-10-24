Tom Steyer beclowns himself, comapres Trump to Hitler, says we should impeach before millions killed

Remember Tom Steyer? Sure you do. He’s the far-left billionaire activist who wasted mountains of cash trying to drag Hillary Clinton across the presidential finish line. When all was said and done, Steyer was the biggest individual spender of the entire 2016 election cycle – having dropped a massive $75 million.

Like most leftists, he despises Donald Trump and is furious that Hillary was defeated. Unlike most leftists, his vast fortune has allowed him to purchase a continuing spot on the national political scene – a spot he’s using to make sure everyone knows that Trump is pretty much Adolph Hitler.

Yesterday, at one of his presumably horrible #SteyerTownHall events, a woman in the audience asked Steyer a severely stupid question. She leveled the absolutely insipid charge that Hitler and Trump are analogous, because they are both people who have torn families apart, and then asked Steyer to explain the difference between the two men.

Instead of laughing at the absolute inanity of the question, Steyer replied: “[Trump] really is an incredibly skillful and talented communicator. He really is – which Hitler was, too. I think the reason people push back against the Hitler comparison, regardless of any similarities, is: Hitler ended up killing millions and millions of people, and Mr. Trump has shown a disregard for our law, he breaks the law, he has shown a disrespect for the idea of law, and in many ways, he has done things that I find abhorrent. … But he hasn’t killed millions of people.”

