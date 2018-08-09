Too good to check: Are you ready for Al Sharpton 2020?

The Democrats’ 2020 presidential field is shaping up to be real political clown car. So far, we’ve seen speculation swirling around Creepy Uncle Joe, Deval Patrick, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Fauxcahontas, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Ex-Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Eric Holder, and Bill Kristol.

OK, fine, I admit it. I like to kid GOP-shapeshifter Bill Kristol.

Among the rest of those names, the only actual threat (and the term ‘threat’ is being used generously) is Joe Biden. For a variety of reasons, everyone else on that list is going to be a non-starter for most of middle-America. That, along with President Trump’s economic approval rating, is great news for the country. So far, the Dems have failed to produce a single potential candidate capable of grabbing any real traction.

That means that the race is wide open – and that means that the hucksters, shysters, and shills see an opportunity. Enter Al Sharpton.

Via Buzzfeed.