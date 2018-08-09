Too good to check: Are you ready for Al Sharpton 2020?

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--August 9, 2018
The Democrats’ 2020 presidential field is shaping up to be real political clown car. So far, we’ve seen speculation swirling around Creepy Uncle Joe, Deval Patrick, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Fauxcahontas, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Ex-Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Eric Holder, and Bill Kristol.
OK, fine, I admit it. I like to kid GOP-shapeshifter Bill Kristol.
Among the rest of those names, the only actual threat (and the term ‘threat’ is being used generously) is Joe Biden. For a variety of reasons, everyone else on that list is going to be a non-starter for most of middle-America. That, along with President Trump’s economic approval rating, is great news for the country. So far, the Dems have failed to produce a single potential candidate capable of grabbing any real traction.
That means that the race is wide open – and that means that the hucksters, shysters, and shills see an opportunity. Enter Al Sharpton.
Rev. Al Sharpton said he isn’t ruling out a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, just two days after some of his most pointed public critiques of President Donald Trump.
“I never rule anything out,” said Sharpton, adding that he isn’t currently exploring a run for the nomination.
Sharpton’s feeling about where the Democratic Party is in relation to Trump is no secret. This year, on a recent visit to the United Kingdom, Sharpton told the Guardian Trump would likely Keep America Great because Democrats are “too tame to deal with an untamed opponent.” And he’s run before, citing among other things, a need to insert his voice at a time where the party had seemed insincere about its declared direction.
If you read between the lines, Buzzfeed is basically admitting that a Sharpton candidacy wouldn’t be a “real thing.” It would be a stunt campaign designed to pull the party further left and, of course, promote the Al Sharpton brand. I’m not sure what that brand is these days, but apparently it exists.
If you’re thinking, “that Buzzfeed report seems pretty thin.” Well, you’re right. I won’t argue with that. I will say that this isn’t the first I’ve personally heard of it. Clearly, nothing is set in stone, but I’ve heard this off-the-record rumor before – and it’s come from people I trust. I always wrote it off as a joke, but if the media is picking up on it, maybe there’s something to it. It’s not hard to imagine a scenario where a guy like Al Sharpton wants to relive the glory of the debate stage – even if it is a shameless act of self-promotion.
We should all hope it happens.
The more left-wing crackpots we can put in the public eye, the better. “Resist we much!”
