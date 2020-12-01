Trashing Trump’s two-state solution would be the height of folly

Then Secretary of State— John Kerry—explained why the Obama-Biden administration had taken that decision on the eve of handing over to the Trump-Pence administration:

A departing President’s ability to make decisions seeking to impact his successor’s future actions—even as he is vacating the White House in the last weeks of his Presidency—was dramatically illustrated on December 23, 2016 when America failed to veto Security Council Resolution 2334.

Then Secretary of State—John Kerry—explained why the Obama-Biden administration had taken that decision on the eve of handing over to the Trump-Pence administration:

“In the end, we could not in good conscience protect the most extreme elements of the settler movement as it tries to destroy the two-state solution. We could not in good conscience turn a blind eye to Palestinian actions that fan hatred and violence. It is not in U.S. interest to help anyone on either side create a unitary state. And we may not be able to stop them, but we cannot be expected to defend them. And it is certainly not the role of any country to vote against its own policies. That is why we decided not to block the UN resolution that makes clear both sides have to take steps to save the two-state solution while there is still time. And we did not take this decision lightly.”

Kerry painstakingly pointed out that America had nothing to do with drafting Resolution 2334: