If you ask conservatives in California who are rallying behind Allen, the answer is a very enthusiastic, "Yes!"

Travis Allen Sparks GOP Hope in California

While the GOP has written California off as a lost cause, the conservatives in the State are fighting to save their State, and likely (they believe), to save America. They say as California goes, so goes the nation. I don’t know about that. But, I do know that liberalism is like a disease, and when liberal left ideas achieve a firm hold in California, it’s tentacles spread outward towards other States, seeking to infect them, as well. That is why, when, a week ago an army of Tea Party advocates were in Beaumont, California encouraging the city council to take a position in opposition to California’s Sanctuary State law, there were folks from many cities across California, and even from Arizona, right there in the mix. The folks in Arizona know that if the leftist leviathan isn’t stopped in California, it won’t be long before the maddening monstrosity of hard left destruction begins to seep into their own State.

In truth, defending our individual States against a tyrannical enemy is an age-old American tradition. The American Revolution first erupted in Massachusetts. The first protests against the Stamp Act, the Boston Tea Party, the Boston Massacre, the occupation of Boston by British Troops, the disappearance of four cannons, the march to Salem (where it was believed the cannons were hidden), the shot heard ‘round the world in Lexington as the British marched to Concord to disarm the colony by seizing the missing cannons and the ammunition stored there, and The Siege of Boston, all took place in Massachusetts. It wasn’t long before the other colonies realized that what was happening in “Massachusetts’ War” would likely spread into their own communities if the colonies did not unite, and stand together, to try and stop the fight before it spread from Massachusetts, into the other colonies. Eventually, the British departed from Boston, and shortly after that Spring of 1776 retreat, the entire union of colonies became a union of States, and together they Declared Independence from the British Empire. Then, together, they proceeded to defeat the tyranny that sought to destroy them. The war to overthrow the Constitution and American Liberty is raging in California, and it threatens to spill over into other States if not contained. California has become a modern-day Lexington Green, or Sumpter Hill (if you believe we are in a modern day civil war for the soul of America). The raging liberal left war against American Liberty, and the raging liberal left assault against the ideas of American Freedom is raging in the Golden State, and the forces of tyranny have had the upper-hand for decades. The California Republic is no stranger to revolution. With only two Mexican settlements in the territory, Los Angeles and San Jose, the Californianos rejected Santa Anna’s tyranny, and dismantling of the 1824 Mexican Constitution (which had been crafted after the American Constitution). With an influx of American settlers, and many Mexican settlers rejecting the dictator of Mexico, in 1846 the Californians launched the Bear Flag Revolt. The unrecognized republic that resulted from the revolt existed for about 25 days, until the United States planted an American Flag in Monterrey just south of San Francisco. The war of liberation by the United States to free the Californianos and Tejanos from the iron grip of a blood-thirsty dictator was eventually won, and shortly afterward the State of California was admitted to the union in 1850. While the Republic of California was short-lived, the essence of the bear flag lives on.

Gubernatorial Candidate Travis Allen rejects the dictatorship in Sacramento. The Republican Candidate for Governor of California has launched a revolt against the tyranny of the California Democrat Party. Travis Allen is working to break the iron grip of the tyrants in California, and he believes he can win. The story in California, as presented by the Democrats, claim that the Mexican-American War was a war of expansion, rather than the war of liberation that it was. The illegal aliens are flooding from across the border, demanding an overthrow of American jurisdiction over the region, and the Democrat politicians in Sacramento are aiding and abetting the invaders in a treasonous flurry. The Democrat majority has done more than declare California a sanctuary for illegal alien invaders. Travis Allen says, “No more.” The California Democrats have also been working to dismantle free speech, usurp the right to keep and bear arms, and tax California into a position where the only way to go is downward into a position that would be economically more like Mexico’s financial disaster, and perhaps they are even willing to stranglehold the Golden State into a socialist frenzy that would cripple the local economy, and make the State more like the failed utopian liberal left fantasies of Detroit, or Venezuela. Travis Allen is running for Governor of California with the intent to stop the invasion, restore constitutionality and reestablish the rule of law. While the Democrats work to destroy California, under the presidency of Donald J. Trump, the rest of the country is experiencing a renaissance. Fourteen states have set new records for low unemployment rates in the last year. A number of recent polls are beginning to sway to 50% and higher for Trump’s approval rating, despite the manipulation of the polls by the liberal left. And the Blue Wave being predicted for November of 2018’s mid-term elections is beginning to look like a blue trickle, and perhaps, just maybe, a net Republican gain in seats in Congress, as well as around the country’s State legislatures. Not only must we remember that these same liberal leftists were the ones claiming that a Hillary Clinton win was the inevitable outcome in 2016, but also we must be reminded that while the liberal left is doing everything they can to protect their collective bottoms, many of the voters are beginning to notice that Trump is a very successful president, after all.

Continued below... That means that a Trumpesque Candidate in California may be able to achieve the impossible, and pull off a similar historical win in the Golden State. Nearly two dozen cities (and counties) in California are opting out of the unconstitutional Sanctuary State law. Historically blue seats are in trouble, and historically red seats lost by the Republicans in recent elections are looking like they may swing back to the red column. Various offices are also being pursued by very qualified members of the GOP, and their numbers are beginning to look like they have a legitimate shot. Voter fraud is being challenged, and a Trump-like candidate for governor is taking the State by storm. A few weeks ago, when the Unite I.E. Conservative Conference, the State’s largest conservative conference who this year featured Sebastian Gorka as its keynote speaker, was upon Californians, a local newspaper asked, “What’s on Conservative’s minds as they gather in Riverside?” I am figuring the Democrats were thinking that an event in California filled with conservatives would be full of doom and gloom for the GOP. However, what happened was excitement, encouragement, and a litany of fired up candidates for a variety of State and federal offices . . . especially when it came to the pure fire and optimism in the delivery by Travis Allen for Governor. Unite I.E.‘s straw vote, performed by text messaging, after both John Cox and Travis Allen spoke, gave Allen a whopping 94% to 6% win from the Inland Empire conservatives in attendance.

Cox’s presentation was flat, boring, filled with explanations in an attempt to defend against his less-than conservative past, and he bailed out the door the moment he was finished speaking. Allen, however, as he always does, was among the last ones to leave, making sure he shook every hand, took every picture, and spoke to everyone who wished to have a word with him. His speech was filled with irreverence against the Democrats, and filled with hope for conservatism and the future of California. He pointed out that he’s the only candidate in the race who voted for Trump. He explained that he supported the President from the moment the billionaire emerged as the GOP nominee. Allen even wrote an article explaining why Republicans needed to support the businessman in his bid for President of the United States as Donald Trump rose to the top and gained the Republican Party nomination. Travis Allen, in his speech, called for a reversal of the gas tax, and a repeal of the Sanctuary State law. He called for an end to Moonbeam Brown’s train to nowhere, and a start to creating much-needed facilities to store water so that drought conditions become a distant memory, and a minor irritation. Allen was full of fire and energy, and the cheering crowd responded approvingly. A couple weeks later, April 20, Travis spoke at the University of California at Riverside. The College Republicans requested an event, and Travis Allen delivered. Despite all of the obstacles thrown up by the University (such as a $1,000 security fee) and the emergence of local crazies (we were met by members of what looked like Antifa and communists claiming to be liberal left Democrats as they brandished their red stars and Che Guevara images), the room filled to capacity, and once again Travis Allen delivered an energy-filled rebuke of Democrat Party rule in California. Once again, he was among the last to depart, making sure he took every picture, shook every hand, and handed out every T-Shirt requested by the members of the crowd. I talked to his support staff on Saturday and he went to a morning event in Southern California’s Tustin, to Northern California’s Santa Cruz in the afternoon, during one of my commercial breaks during Constitution Radio with Douglas V. Gibbs on KMET 1490-AM. When we couldn’t get Travis Allen to be able to come on live for an interview for my Saturday radio program due to his incredibly busy weekends schedule, I was told, “no problem”. Travis Allen has stated repeatedly he wants to be on my program, and they will work to make sure there will be an opportunity during the week to come into the studio so as to interview with me personally as a pre-record for later playback.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Douglas V. Gibbs of Political Pistachio Conservative News and Commentary, has been featured on “Hannity” and “Fox and Friends” on Fox News Channel, and other television shows and networks. Doug is a Radio Host on KMET 1490-AM on Saturdays with his Constitution Radio program, as well as a longtime podcaster, conservative political activist, writer and commentator. Doug can be reached at douglasvgibbs [at] yahoo.com or constitutionspeaker [at] yahoo.com.