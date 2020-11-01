Trevor Loudon: China Tied to Election Push; the Global Socialist Agendas

As the United States and the world waits for the final results of the #2020elections, evidence is demonstrating numerous cases of fraud and irregularities that are calling into question the integrity of the U.S. Electoral System. Yet beyond this, many of the radical groups that have been involved with activities around the election have deep ties to the Chinese government. To learn more about this, and the broader agenda behind these groups, we spoke with author, filmmaker, and Epoch Times contributor Trevor Loudon.

The Epoch Times: “A Fresh Look at Our Changing World”

The Epoch Times is a privately held news media company. The center is in New York, but our network of local reporters throughout the world uncovers stories that are authentically local, yet also globally relevant. Our independence enables us to report widely and present a diversity of opinions.

We have offices in 30 countries across five continents, and our content is published in 17 languages. We are proud to offer print and web editions in Chinese, English, German, French, Spanish, Hebrew, Russian, Japanese, Korean and Indonesian, as well as web versions in Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Romanian, Czech, Slovak, Vietnamese and Swedish.