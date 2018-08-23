Truckers getting carbon tax ticket while big emitters get a pass

The unfairness of a carbon tax is becoming clear. Families are wondering why they’ll be punished for filling up their run-of-the-mill minivans when hybrid equivalents are unaffordable at twice the price. Small businesses are wondering why they’ll be pushed for heating with natural gas when Manitoba Hydro’s electricity rates are rising indefinitely. But truckers provide a particularly poignant example of unfairness.

The carbon tax must be making Manitoba truckers feel like they’re getting pulled over and fined, even though they’re just doing their jobs, while corporate-types race by and get a friendly wave from government.

Manitoba’s carbon tax will make the price of diesel jump by 6.7 cents per litre. It’ll cost people using heavy diesel vehicles, primarily truckers, over $50 million every year, according to the Manitoba Trucking Association. That’s about 20 per cent of the total amount the province plans to collect through the tax. Yet, heavy diesel vehicles are only responsible for 10.9 per cent of Manitoba’s emissions, according to the MTA.

And here’s the part that could provoke the most patient trucker to profanity: Manitoba’s biggest carbon emitters are getting a special deal.

Instead of paying the carbon tax, Koch Fertilizer and five other big emitters can choose to pay for credits if their emissions rise above certain benchmarks. While the Manitoba government will hit everyone else later this year, big emitters will be off the hook until some time in the middle of next year.

There are a lot of unknowns about this special deal. Where will the government set the benchmarks? How much will the credits cost? Will big emitters actually reduce emissions?

Here’s what we know for sure: big emitters will pay less.

The reason for the special deal is obvious. If the government raises the cost of production, but that cost can’t be passed on to customers in global markets, big emitters will shift production and emissions to other jurisdictions. That would hurt the Manitoba economy without helping the environment.

It’s a familiar refrain for Manitoba farmers. Making the cost of production higher in Manitoba won’t reduce global emissions, but it will give a competitive advantage to farmers in North Dakota. Farmers got a special deal: they won’t pay carbon taxes for on-farm diesel, but they’ll still get hit for running their grain driers, applying fertilizer and shipping their crops to market.