Trudeau sets stage for possible early election

Nominations of Liberal candidates will begin on Wednesday, a sure indication the Liberals are preparing for a possible early election

Canada’s next federal election is scheduled to be held on Oct. 21, 2019, approximately 15 months from now. But nothing in Canada’s fixed election scheme prevents the government from going to the polls early. And late last week, it appears the Liberals are taking measures that cannot rule out an early election, possibly late summer or early fall.



As CTV and other media outlets reported late last week, beginning this week there will be a flurry of activity in all ridings throughout Canada. Nominations of Liberal candidates will begin on Wednesday, a sure indication the Liberals are preparing for a possible early election.

Canada is now involved in a serious trade war with the United States, one that Canada cannot win Incumbent members who have complied with certain conditions will not be subjected to nomination battles. This is consistent with Trudeau’s dictatorial tendencies. After all, Trudeau has never chosen candidates or cabinet members based upon merit which is one reason why the country is in such a mess. It has always been about gender equality and diversity and the current crop of Liberal MPs are just as diverse as they were when first elected in 2015.



There are several reasons why Trudeau might call an early election. His approval ratings began to tank during and after his embarrassing trip to India where the prime minster appeared to have spent more time changing clothes and posing for pictures than he did conducting affairs of state.



Canada is now involved in a serious trade war with the United States, one that Canada cannot win. Not just because Donald Trump is the master of “the art of the deal” but because the negative effects of new tariffs will hit Canada harder than they will the U.S. Trudeau is a child who cannot properly deal with Trump who, love him or hate him, is an adult. If the U.S. carries through with the threat to impose tariffs on the auto sector, the economic consequences to Canada will be severe. Initially a lot of Canadians, even those who don’t like the Liberals supported Canada in the trade dispute. But the longer this trade war continues while Trudeau poses for selfies, unable to properly protect Canada’s interests, the more Canadians will turn against him.



Secondly, Trudeau must be reeling from the recent Ontario provincial election that saw not only the provincial Liberal party destroyed but Doug Ford and the PCs winning a substantial majority government. Outside of hard core Ford Nation supporters, Ford was not a particularly popular leader even within the ranks of the Progressive Conservatives. The reason the PCs and not the NDP won was because of Ford’s opposition to a carbon tax. After his win, the premier-designate stated one of the first acts of his government will be to scrap the current cap and trade program put into place by the Liberals.



An early election cannot be ruled out. Andrew Scheer and the CPC better get ready Trudeau threatened if Ontario abolishes cap and trade, the federal government will impose a carbon tax. This will ultimately lead to court battles and more and more people are beginning to realize these carbon taxes do nothing to help the environment and are merely a way for governments to grab more of peoples’ hard-earned money. The longer this fight drags on, the more Trudeau’s popularity will tumble.



And lastly, there is marijuana. Trudeau’s main 2015 election promise was to legalize cannabis. This policy saw thousands of Canadians stoned on weed running to the polls to vote Liberal. The legislation has passed and marijuana is scheduled to become legal next month. These supporters will then be smoking legal weed and will still be willing to cast their votes for Trudeau and the Liberals. The longer the election is put off, the more people will realize the main reason the government legalized cannabis was in order to tax it and allow their friends to get lucrative marijuana producing contracts. Legalized marijuana will not be such a big deal in October 2019 as it will be this summer.



An early election cannot be ruled out. Andrew Scheer and the CPC better get ready.

