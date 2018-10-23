Trump Administration Launches Program for Moms, Babies with Opioid Withdrawal

The Trump administration is launching a program to help states care for pregnant women who are using opioids and for their babies who are born dependent on the drugs,” Kimberly Leonard writes in the Washington Examiner. “The Maternal Opioid Misuse program, or the ‘M-O-M model,’ will work with state Medicaid programs to help set up services for pregnant women who are dependent on opioids and their infants, who can develop [a] condition known as neonatal abstinence syndrome.”— Click here to continue reading.

In The Daily Signal, Fred Lucas writes that a new report from the White House Council of Economic Advisers provides a glimpse into how the U.S. economy would crumble under socialist policies. “The study found that if Medicare-for-all were financed out of current federal spending—without additional borrowing or tax increases—it would eat up more than half of the entire federal budget.”

“Homeland Security officials said Tuesday that among the thousands of migrants heading for the United States border are some ‘gang members’ and people with ‘significant criminal histories,’” Paulina Dedaj reports for Fox News. Department Spokesperson Tyler Houlton said that the caravan includes people from the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and elsewhere.

“With a caravan of over 7,000 Central Americans making their way to the Southern border of the United States, it is more important than ever that our political leaders support our border and immigration personnel,” the Boston Herald editorial board writes. “There is a potential crisis unfolding at our border with Mexico. Law enforcement is all that stands between total lawlessness and criminality.”

The Investor’s Business Daily editorial board writes that former President Obama has trouble with facts these days, as he’s “running around this week trying to take credit for the economic boom.” But facts are stubborn things: As soon as President Trump took office, “he started reversing as many of Obama’s economic policies as he possibly could.” The conclusion should be simple for President Obama: “When it comes to today’s economic boom, you didn’t build that.”

“The Space Force is poised for launch,” Ledyard King writes for USA Today. “At a meeting Tuesday of the National Space Council which he chairs, Vice President Mike Pence began laying out more of the milestones needed to establish what would be the nation’s first new armed service since 1947.” The Vice President told the Council that “the time has come to write the next great chapter in the history of the Armed Forces of the United States.”